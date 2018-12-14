18 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Dec. 15

Sierra Club Hike: Cerro Alto Peak
9 a.m.
Join the leader on this moderate 7.1-mile hike to Cerro Alto with about 1,700 ft. of elevation gain. Cerro Alto Campground, 13741 Cerro Alto Road, Atascadero. Free. 805-441-7597.
Elfin Forest Nature Walk
9:30 to 11 a.m.
Carolyn Geraghty will talk about the 48,000-acre estuary watershed. El Moro Elfin Forest Natural Area, 1103 Santa Lucia Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-0392.
Holiday Magic at the Zoo
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Zookeepers step in as Santa’s Elves to prepare gifts for the animals. Santa will be there too. Charles Paddock Zoo, 9305 Pismo Avenue, Atascadero. $6 to $7. 805-461-5080.
Walk the Forest Loop Trail
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Walk the Forest Loop Trail with a docent. Use Tipton entrance. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve — 604 Main St. Cambria. Free. 805-927-2202.
Spooners Open House
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Spooners are preparing their home for the holidays. Spooner Ranch House, 3550 Pecho Valley Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-548-0390.
Curated Craft Boutique
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Functional art glass, fine jewelry, textiles, home decor, woodwork and ceramics. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show
Noon to 4 p.m.
Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
Symphony of the Vines Duet
1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Grace Seng and Hilary Clark play violin and the cello. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-772-6394.
‘A Christmas Story’
2 p.m., 7 p.m.
Young Ralphie Parker embarks on a quest for a genuine Red Ryder BB gun. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-756-2440.
‘An Irish Christmas’
2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
Traditional Irish music, dance and more. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $36 to $48. 805-489-9444.
‘Holiday Extravaganza’
3 p.m., 7 p.m.
Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.
‘Anne of Green Gables’
3 p.m., 7 p.m.
An unwanted orphan becomes part of a loving, but unconventional, family. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20. 805-776-3287.
Cambria Christmas Market
5 to 9 p.m.
Featuring an additional million Christmas lights this year for a total of 2 million lights. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive. $10 to $25, children 10 and under are free. 805-927-6108.
‘The Joy that He Brings’
5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 7 to 8 p.m.
Song, dance, drama and celebration of Christ’s birth. Cambria Vineyard Church, 1617 Main St. Cambria. Free. 805-927-5550.
Winter Showcase
7 to 8:30 p.m.
Aerial dancers and acrobats perform holiday show. Levity Academy, 207 Suburban Road, San Luis Obispo. $15 to $20. 805-549-6417.
‘Messiah’ Sing-Along
7 to 8:30 p.m.
Choral performance and sing-along of Handel’s “Messiah,” plus other holiday music. San Luis Obispo Master Chorale. Miossi Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $15. 805-538-3311.
‘The Santaland Diaries’
9:30 p.m.
One-man show reveals what it’s like to work as an elf in Macy’s Santaland. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
