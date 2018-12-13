Saint Barnabas Thrift Shop donates more than $1,200 to the Food Bank Coalition of SLO County

Arroyo Grande
Saint Barnabas Thrift Shop recently made its monthly donation. For the month of October, the thrift shop donated $1,254.34 to the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County. Each month, the thrift shop selects a nonprofit organization to receive a donation from their profits.
Previous recipients have included the Maxine Lewis Women’s Shelter, Hospice Partners of the Central Coast, Five Cities Meals on Wheels, Caring Callers, Captive Hearts and Stand Strong, formerly the Women’s Shelter Program of San Luis Obispo.
The Thrift Shop is the nonprofit outreach ministry of Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church and is entirely staffed by volunteers. It is located at 114 Brisco Road, Arroyo Grande.
Atascadero
Monterey Road Elementary School (Atascadero Unified School District) recently was nationally recognized as a U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School during a ceremony at the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C.
At the event, 46 schools and six districts from across the nation were honored for their innovative efforts to reduce environmental impact and costs, promote better health, and ensure effective environmental education.
Monterey Road Elementary School began this journey in June 2015 when it partnered with Cuesta Community College Sustainability Resource Center. In addition, Monterey Road partnered with One Cool Earth, a nonprofit organization, in an effort to increase recycling.
In January 2016 and 2017, One Cool Earth conducted a waste audit where the students and staff learned how they could sort and recycle waste on campus daily. The students and staff then made a commitment to increase recycling efforts and waste reduction. Soon, a green team made up of student volunteers was running the compost stations at lunch where waste is either recycled or treated and transformed into compost used in the school garden. The garden has now been transformed to an outdoor classroom where students learn responsibility through planting and harvesting crops.
