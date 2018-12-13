14 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Dec. 14

Heart of SLO Walking Tour
10 to noon
The evolution of SLO from a Chumash village to a modern town. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
Curated Craft Boutique
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Functional art glass, fine jewelry, textiles, home decor, woodwork and ceramics. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show
Noon to 4 p.m.
Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
‘Little Gems For the Holidays’
1 to 4 p.m.
Original paintings. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Free. 805-927-8190.
Lawless San Luis Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
Culture clashes, family dramas, Amazons, headless bandits, and vigilantes. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
Chamber Choir Holiday Performance
3:15 to 4 p.m.
Morro Bay High School Chamber Choir. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-772-6394.
‘Holiday Extravaganza’
4 p.m., 8 p.m.
Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.
Cambria Christmas Market
5 to 9 p.m.
Featuring an additional million Christmas lights this year for a total of 2 million lights. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive. $10 to $25, children 10 and under are free. 805-927-6108.
‘A Christmas Story’
7 p.m.
Young Ralphie Parker embarks on a quest for a genuine Red Ryder BB gun. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-756-2440.
Winter Showcase
7 p.m.
Aerial dancers and acrobats perform holiday show. Levity Academy, 207 Suburban Road, San Luis Obispo. $15 to $20. 805-549-6417.
‘Anne of Green Gables’
7 p.m.
An unwanted orphan becomes part of a loving, but unconventional, family. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20. 805-776-3287.
Up in the Air
7 to 9:30 p.m.
1980s funk. Bristol’s Cider House, 3220 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-400-5293.
‘The Santaland Diaries’
9:30 p.m.
One-man show reveals what it’s like to work as an elf in Macy’s Santaland. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments