14 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Dec. 14

By Tribune staff newsroom@thetribunenews.com

December 13, 2018 05:33 PM

Kevin Harris stars as Crumpet the elf in "The Santaland Diaries," playing at San Luis Obispo Little Theatre.
Kevin Harris stars as Crumpet the elf in "The Santaland Diaries," playing at San Luis Obispo Little Theatre. Jamie Foster Photography

Heart of SLO Walking Tour

10 to noon

The evolution of SLO from a Chumash village to a modern town. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

Curated Craft Boutique

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Functional art glass, fine jewelry, textiles, home decor, woodwork and ceramics. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show

Noon to 4 p.m.

Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.

‘Little Gems For the Holidays’

1 to 4 p.m.

Original paintings. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Free. 805-927-8190.

Lawless San Luis Walking Tour

2 to 4 p.m.

Culture clashes, family dramas, Amazons, headless bandits, and vigilantes. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

Chamber Choir Holiday Performance

3:15 to 4 p.m.

Morro Bay High School Chamber Choir. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-772-6394.

‘Holiday Extravaganza’

4 p.m., 8 p.m.

Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.

Cambria Christmas Market

5 to 9 p.m.

Featuring an additional million Christmas lights this year for a total of 2 million lights. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive. $10 to $25, children 10 and under are free. 805-927-6108.

‘A Christmas Story’

7 p.m.

Young Ralphie Parker embarks on a quest for a genuine Red Ryder BB gun. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-756-2440.

Winter Showcase

7 p.m.

Aerial dancers and acrobats perform holiday show. Levity Academy, 207 Suburban Road, San Luis Obispo. $15 to $20. 805-549-6417.

‘Anne of Green Gables’

7 p.m.

An unwanted orphan becomes part of a loving, but unconventional, family. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20. 805-776-3287.

Up in the Air

7 to 9:30 p.m.

1980s funk. Bristol’s Cider House, 3220 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-400-5293.

‘The Santaland Diaries’

9:30 p.m.

One-man show reveals what it’s like to work as an elf in Macy’s Santaland. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.

