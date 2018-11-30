Inaugural ‘Sweet Debbie’ Memorial Golf Tournament raises more than $3,500 for schools in South County

Pismo Beach
The First Annual “Sweet Debbie” Memorial Golf Tournament was held at the Pismo Beach State Golf Course in early August. A full roster of teams competed for prizes and entered to win donated raffle prizes.
Debbie Huhn was a first-grade teacher at Harloe Elementary School in Arroyo Grande for 30 years, retiring in June 2017. After a six-month battle with cancer, she died in January 2018. During the last years of her life, she took up golf and loved to play the Pismo course with her friends.
The tournament raised more than $3,500, which will be used at Harloe and Grover Beach Elementary (where her husband, Randy, taught for 32 years) to purchase library books, sponsor sixth-grade students for science camp and provide scholarships to 2019 graduating seniors at Arroyo Grande High School. Organizers thanked local sponsors who donated, the cooperation of the golf course, Fin’s Bar and Grill and to Debbie’s friends and family who worked so hard to make this event a success.
Morro Bay
The Morro Bay Chapter of the American Association of University Women has awarded its annual Mildred Logan Scholarship to Sarah Henderson, a second-year nursing student at Cuesta College. Henderson became interested in nursing while helping her parents care for her ailing grandparents. A fourth generation native of San Luis Obispo County, Henderson currently works as a phlebotomist at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. After completing her R. N. degree at Cuesta, she hopes to continue her education and earn a Bachelor’s degree. The AAUW/Logan Scholarship, this year valued at $1800, will allow Henderson to concentrate on her studies.
The Mildred Logan Scholarship is named for a former member of AAUW’s Morro Bay Branch who left a legacy to be used for an annual nursing scholarship awarded to a student at Cuesta College. Scholarship winners are chosen by members of the College.
