19 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Dec. 2

Alternative Gift Fair
9:30 to 1 p.m.
Select a unique gift of a donation to any of 12 represented charities: local, national, and international. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free admission. 805-543-5451.
Art in the Park
10 to 3 p.m.
Local art and crafts. Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free admission. 805-704-7083.
Cal Poly Holiday Sale
10 to 5 p.m.
Student-grown poinsettias located at the Horticulture Unit. Cal Poly Plant Shop, Bldg. 48. $5 to $55. 805-756-1106.
Holiday Treasures Boutique
11 to 5 p.m.
Home decor, jewelry, art and functional items. The Monday Club, 1815 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free admission. 805-541-0594.
Curated Craft Boutique
11 to 5 p.m.
Functional art glass, fine jewelry, textiles, home decor, woodwork, ceramics and more. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free admission. 805-543-8562.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Speak French
1 to 3 p.m.
Speak and learn French. Coastal Peaks Coffee, 3566 S. Higuera St. #100, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-225-1270.
Fox & Bones
1 to 4 p.m.
Folk-pop. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Rd., Paso Robles. No cover charge, but we pass the tip bucket for the featured artist. 805-204-6821.
‘A Christmas Story’
2 p.m.
Young Ralphie Parker embarks on a quest for a genuine Red Ryder BB gun. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-756-2440.
‘Walk Two Moons’
2 p.m.
Thirteen-year-old Sal flashes back to a few integral moments in her life. Paso Robles High School, 801 Niblick Road, Paso Robles. $10. prhsdrama.com.
‘Next to Normal’
2 to 4 p.m.
A woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder struggles to balance sanity, happiness and her commitments to her family. Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
The Symphony Dances
3 p.m.
Cal Poly Symphony explores dance across history. Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $9 to $14. 805-756-4849.
‘Journey to Light’
3 p.m.
Songs of hope and peace to celebrate the winter season. Atascadero Lake Park, 9315 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. $12 to $15. 805-546-3198.
‘Anne of Green Gables’
3 p.m.
An unwanted orphan becomes part of a loving but unconventional family. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20. 805-776-3287.
‘Holiday Extravaganza’
3 p.m., 7 p.m.
Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.
‘Babes in Toyland’
3 to p.m.
Coastal Chamber Youth Ballet. Clark Center of the Peforming Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $20 to $30. 805-473-7161.
Hanukkah Downtown
5 p.m.
Candlelighting and festive events through the eight nights of Hanukkah. Mission Plaza, 989 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-426-5465.
Cambria Christmas Market
5 to 9 p.m.
Featuring an additional million Christmas lights this year for a total of 2 million lights. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive. $10 to $25, children 10 and under are free. 805-927-6108.
Hot Buttered Rum
7 p.m.
Bluegrass. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $20. 805-225-1312.
