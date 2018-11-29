The 50th annual South County Holiday Parade marched down Grand Avenue to Ramona Garden Park in 2016.
20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Dec. 1

By Tribune staff

November 29, 2018 02:17 PM

Beach Keepers Cleanup

9 to 11 a.m.

ECOSLO cleanup, including data tracking of trash at Estero Bluffs State Park. Cayucos. Free. 805-544-1777.

South County Holiday Parade

10 to 11 a.m.

Famil-friendly parade. 154 S. 8th Street, Grover Beach. 805-473-4580.

Cal Poly Holiday Sale

10 to 5 p.m.

Student-grown poinsettias located at the Horticulture Unit. Cal Poly — Bldg. 48, Environmental-Horticultural Science, Via Carta, San Luis Obispo. $5 to $55. 805-756-1106.

Curated Craft Boutique

11 to 5 p.m.

Functional art glass, fine jewelry, textiles, home decor, woodwork and ceramics and more. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St. Free admission. 805-543-8562.

‘Little Gems’ Show

1 to 4 p.m.

Original paintings, live music and refreshments. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Free. 805-927-8190.

‘A Christmas Story’

2 p.m., 7 p.m.

Young Ralphie Parker embarks on a quest for a genuine Red Ryder BB gun. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-756-2440.

Holiday Choir Concert

2 to 3 p.m.

Enjoy the sounds of the holiday season with a concert by members of the Central Coast Youth Chorus, formerly known as the Central Coast Children’s Choir. All ages. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 Branch St. West. Free. 805-473-7162.

‘Babes in Toyland’

2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.

Coastal Chamber Youth Ballet. Clark Center of the Peforming Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $20 to $30. 805-473-7161.

Santa Arrives by Amtrak

2:30 to 4 p.m.

Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at the San Luis Obispo Amtrak Station. San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum, 1940 Santa Barbara Ave., San Luis Obispo. Free.

‘Holiday Extravaganza’

3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.

‘Anne of Green Gables’

3 p.m., 7 p.m.

An unwanted orphan becomes part of a loving but unconventional family. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20. 805-776-3287.

Cambria Christmas Market

5 to 9 p.m.

Featuring an additional million Christmas lights this year for a total of 2 million lights. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive. $10 to $25, children 10 and under are free. 805-927-6108.

‘A Christmas Carol’

7 to 9 p.m.

Live radio play version of Charles Dickens’ classic story. Trilogy at Monarch Dunes, 1465 Via Vista, Nipomo. $15, free for children. 805-343-7510.

Earl Thomas

7:30 to 11 p.m.

Blues. Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $25. 805-541-7930.

‘Make A Joyful Noise’

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Holiday concert. San Luis Obispo Wind Orchestra. Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $30. 805-546-3195.

‘Next to Normal’

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

A woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder struggles to balance sanity, happiness and her commitments to her family. Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.

Cal Poly Arab Music Ensemble

8 p.m.

Multi-instrumental orchestra and choir with vocal and instrumental soloists. Spanos Theatre, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $9 to $14 general. 805-756-4849.

Season’s Greetings

8 to 10 p.m.

San Luis Obispo Vocal Arts Ensemble performs carols, sacred music and contemporary choral pieces. Mission San Luis Obispo, 751 Palm St. $10 to $40. 805-541-6797.

Andre Nickatina

8 to 11 p.m.

Rap. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $32. 805-329-5725.

