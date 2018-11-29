Atascadero Kiwanis Club raises $62,500 for the Lighthouse program

Atascadero
A check in the amount of $62,500 was presented to the Atascadero Lighthouse program from the Atascadero Kiwanis Club.
Lighthouse was created and is supported through the Atascadero Greyhound Foundation in partnership with Atascadero Unified School District, the city of Atascadero and SLO County Drug and Alcohol Services.
The money was raised by the Kiwanis Club’s eighth annual winemaker’s dinner held in June. The Kiwanis donation will help underwrite L.A.M.P. which is the Lighthouse Atascadero Mentor Program.
Paso Robles
The 2018 Carcass Class Awards Program was held recently at the Paso Robles Event Center. All market steers entered in the 2018 Mid-State Fair were eligible for competition, with carcasses being graded at harvest facilities by USDA graders. To be eligible for carcass awards, all carcasses must have graded USDA Select+ or higher. For the first time in the history of the Carcass Class one breeder had four animals in the Top 10 — Simonin Livestock of Paso Robles.
Here are the Top 10 award recipients: Mattie Lindsey from Templeton 4-H, Cooper Humphrey from Atascadero FFA, Kyle Simonin from Chaparral 4-H, Hailey Borden from Chaparral 4-H, Sarafina Treder from Templeton 4-H, Emme Hass from Morro Bay FFA, Braden Wheeler from Santa Lucia 4-H, Isaac Lindsey from Templeton FFA, Kaleb Simonin from Chaparral 4-H, and Ella Simonin from Chaparral 4-H.
This year’s sponsors included Atascadero Trail Riders, Mark Clement, Ray and Jody Dauth, Farm Supply, H&H Plumbing, Hugh Pitts, JB Dewar, Jr. Livestock Support Club, Lube and Go, Mark Switzer Excavation, San Miguel Flouring Mill, Jim and Debbie Saunders, Simonin Livestock, San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen’s Association, San Luis Obispo County CattleWomen, Visalia Livestock and Western Janitor Supply.
