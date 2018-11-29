Atascadero Kiwanis Club raises $62,500 for the Lighthouse program

Holding the Atascadero Kiwanis Club $62,500 donation to the Atascadero Lighthouse program are, from left, Ron Helgerson, Kiwanis president; Heather Newsom (holding daughter Abigail), foundation treasurer; Jim Stecher, foundation president; Donn Clickard, foundation CEO; Lori Bagby, chairwoman of the Lighthouse Program; and E.J. Rossi, chairman of Social Solutions Foundation. Courtesy photo