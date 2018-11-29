Poinsettias from the annual student project are on sale at the Cal Poly Plant shop. Here, Julia Stuffler takes inventory.
18 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Nov. 30

By Tribune staff

November 29, 2018 11:24 AM

Heart of SLO Walking Tour

10 to noon, 6 to 8 p.m.

Explore SLO’s downtown neon nightscape with narratives of times past, when our town was far less tame. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

Cal Poly Holiday Sale

10 to 5 p.m.

Student-grown poinsettias located at the Horticulture Unit. Cal Poly — Bldg. 48, Environmental-Horticultural Science, Via Carta, San Luis Obispo. $5 to $55. 805-756-1106.

2018 annual Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show

Noon to 4 p.m.

Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.

Lawless San Luis Walking Tour

2 to 4 p.m.

At the scenes of their crimes, meet bandits, bunco artists, madams, murderers, and vigilantes: the disparate desperadoes of a frontier town. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20.

‘Holiday Extravaganza’

4 p.m., 8 p.m.

Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.

Light Up the Downtown

5 to 8 p.m.

The lighting of City Hall with art and wine event. Sunken Gardens. Atascadero. Lighting, free; art and wine, $20;.805-470-3478.

Cambria Christmas Market

5 to 9 p.m.

Featuring an additional million Christmas lights this year for a total of 2 million lights. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive. $10 to $25, children 10 and under are free. 805-927-6108.

Fox & Bones

6:30 to 9 p.m.

Folk-pop. Songwriters at Play. Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero, No. 5, Morro Bay. No cover. 805-204-6821.

Chromeo

7 p.m.

7 p.m. Electronic dance music. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. $30 to $40. 805-543-1843.

‘A Christmas Story’

7 p.m.

Young Ralphie Parker embarks on a quest for a genuine Red Ryder BB gun. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-756-2440.

Rising Suns

7 to 10 p.m.

1960s covers. D’Anbino Vineyards & Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $10. 805-227-8800.

‘Anne of Green Gables’

7 to 9 p.m.

An unwanted orphan becomes part of a loving but unconventional, family. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20. 805-776-3287.

The Gothard Sisters

7 to 9:30 p.m.

Folk. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $20. 805-772-2880.

‘Walk Two Moons’

7:30 to 9 p.m.

Thirteen-year-old Sal flashes back to a few integral moments in her life. Paso Robles High School, 801 Niblick Road, Paso Robles. $10. prhsdrama.com.

‘Next to Normal’

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

A woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder struggles to balance sanity, happiness and her commitments to her family. Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.

Cal Poly Bandfest Concert

8 p.m.

Cal Poly Wind Orchestra, Wind Ensemble and Mustang Marching Band. Miossi Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $9 to $14. 805-756-4849.

ARMNHMR

8 to 11:30 p.m.

Electronic dance music. Fremont Theater. San Luis Obispo. $17. 805-329-5725.

