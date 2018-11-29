18 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Nov. 30

Heart of SLO Walking Tour
10 to noon, 6 to 8 p.m.
Explore SLO’s downtown neon nightscape with narratives of times past, when our town was far less tame. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
Cal Poly Holiday Sale
10 to 5 p.m.
Student-grown poinsettias located at the Horticulture Unit. Cal Poly — Bldg. 48, Environmental-Horticultural Science, Via Carta, San Luis Obispo. $5 to $55. 805-756-1106.
2018 annual Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show
Noon to 4 p.m.
Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
Lawless San Luis Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
At the scenes of their crimes, meet bandits, bunco artists, madams, murderers, and vigilantes: the disparate desperadoes of a frontier town. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20.
‘Holiday Extravaganza’
4 p.m., 8 p.m.
Scrooge finds his Christmas spirit in “A Christmas Carol.” With fractured fairy tale opera and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $24 to $30. 805-489-2499.
Light Up the Downtown
5 to 8 p.m.
The lighting of City Hall with art and wine event. Sunken Gardens. Atascadero. Lighting, free; art and wine, $20;.805-470-3478.
Cambria Christmas Market
5 to 9 p.m.
Featuring an additional million Christmas lights this year for a total of 2 million lights. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive. $10 to $25, children 10 and under are free. 805-927-6108.
Fox & Bones
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Folk-pop. Songwriters at Play. Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero, No. 5, Morro Bay. No cover. 805-204-6821.
Chromeo
7 p.m.
7 p.m. Electronic dance music. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. $30 to $40. 805-543-1843.
‘A Christmas Story’
7 p.m.
Young Ralphie Parker embarks on a quest for a genuine Red Ryder BB gun. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-756-2440.
Rising Suns
7 to 10 p.m.
1960s covers. D’Anbino Vineyards & Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $10. 805-227-8800.
‘Anne of Green Gables’
7 to 9 p.m.
An unwanted orphan becomes part of a loving but unconventional, family. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20. 805-776-3287.
The Gothard Sisters
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Folk. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $20. 805-772-2880.
‘Walk Two Moons’
7:30 to 9 p.m.
Thirteen-year-old Sal flashes back to a few integral moments in her life. Paso Robles High School, 801 Niblick Road, Paso Robles. $10. prhsdrama.com.
‘Next to Normal’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
A woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder struggles to balance sanity, happiness and her commitments to her family. Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
Cal Poly Bandfest Concert
8 p.m.
Cal Poly Wind Orchestra, Wind Ensemble and Mustang Marching Band. Miossi Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $9 to $14. 805-756-4849.
ARMNHMR
8 to 11:30 p.m.
Electronic dance music. Fremont Theater. San Luis Obispo. $17. 805-329-5725.
