Trilogy Service Club raises more than $31,700 for Nipomo Food Basket and 5Cities Homeless Coalition

From left are Trilogy Service Club President Yvonne Williams, 5Cities Homeless Coalition board member Peggy Coon, gala team member Sharon Con, gala chair Donna Rubin, gala décor chair Ronni Gohr, Nipomo Food Basket representatives Bob Schumacher and Marcia Traversaro, gala team member Tricia Rallis and 5Cities Homeless Coalition Executive Director Janna Nichols with the $31,700 donation that was raised at the recent “Masquerade Gala.” Photo by Charlotte Alexander