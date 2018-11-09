Monarch Dunes Memorial Breast Cancer Golf Tournament raises $31,500 for the Cancer Care Fund

Nipomo
The recent Monarch Dunes Memorial Breast Cancer Golf Tournament raised $31,500 for the Cancer Care Fund at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation. The proceeds from this recent golf tournament will help provide cancer patients and survivors in our local community with their immediate basic needs, such as clinical, financial and emotional support, from diagnosis throughout treatment and recovery.
Thank you to the Monarch Dunes Golf Course staff, all tournament participants and the many generous sponsors for once again making this a successful event.
Morro Bay
Morro Bay High School graduate Cole Mauter has been named as the varsity baseball coach at Gilroy High School.
Mauter, a second-year history teacher at Gilroy, was the Mustangs’ JV coach in 2018. He spent the 2017 baseball season as a JV assistant coach at Morro Bay.
A left-handed pitcher, Mauter redshirted at Monterey Peninsula College and then played two seasons with the Lobos. He was a two-time Lobo Award winner while at MPC.
He transferred to the University of Puget Sound in 2014, working out of the bullpen for the Northwest League School until graduation in 2016. Mauter earned a teaching credential at Cal Poly in 2017, student teaching at Morro Bay.
“I am excited about the energy and enthusiasm Coach Mauter will bring to the varsity program. He has a lot of potential to become a top-notch coach and take the baseball program to the next level,” said Gilroy High Principal Marco Sanchez.
Gilroy High (17-11-1) made it to the second round of the CCS playoffs in 2018, competing in the Monterey Bay Athletic League.
“It has been a very exciting 12 months for me,” said Mauter. “Gilroy has a rich baseball past, and I look forward to adding to that reputation.”
Gilroy’s baseball program in 2019 is expected to include freshman, JV, and varsity squads. The school’s enrollment is about 1,700 students.
