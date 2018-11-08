15 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Nov. 9

Heart of SLO Walking Tour
10 to noon and 6 to 8 p.m.
Explore SLO’s downtown neon nightscape with narratives of times past, when our town was far less tame. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
‘Suppressed Music’
10:10 to 11 a.m.
A lecture-recital by Suzanne Snizek on composers who have been threatened, imprisoned, killed and/or had their work denied performance by governments for political or religious reasons. Cal Poly’s Davidson Music Center. Free. 805-756-2406.
2018 annual Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show
Noon to 4 p.m.
Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St. Free. 805-772-2504.
Lawless San Luis Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
At the scenes of their crimes, meet bandits, bunco artists, madams, murderers, and vigilantes: the disparate desperadoes of a frontier town. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20.
8th annual Garagiste Festival
6 to 9 p.m.
Featuring 60 micro-production winemakers. Paso Robles Event Center. $65 to $135. 213-713-4865.
‘Ghost Ship’
7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m.
A tragedy without explanation. A mystery without escape. Only 16 seats per showing. 18+ only. Cuesta College. $20. 805-546-3198.
‘My Little Zombie: A Musical’
7 to 9 p.m.
The Science Club is determined to break the cheerleading squad’s 10-year winning streak of the Halloween Haunted House contest with an unexpected hidden weapon — their very own Robot Zombie. Atascadero High School. $10. 805-461-7110.
‘Glass Menagerie’
7 to 9 p.m.
A merchant marine looks back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing mother, a genteel Southern belle, and his physically disabled, cripplingly shy sister. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
‘Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’
7 to 9:15 p.m.
The play follows 15-year-old Christopher Boone as he tries to solve a murder. Morro Bay High School. $8 to $10. 805-771-1845.
Rita Hosking Trio
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Folk. Castoro Cellars, 1315 North Bethel Road, Templeton. $20. 805-238-0725.
‘And Then There Were None’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island, only to be brutally murdered one by one. THS Theatre Arts. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 South Main St., Templeton. $10 to $20. 805-591-4770.
‘Trust Fall’
8 to 10 p.m.
Gifted sculptor Daedalus, dad of sweet simpleton Icarus, embarks on adventures that include imprisonment, a misguided escape and life as a fugitive. Cal Poly Theatre & Dance Department. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12 to $20. 805-756-4849.
Todd Rundgren
8 to 11 p.m.
Rock. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $35 to $65. 805-329-5725.
A-Mac & The Height
9 to 11:55 p.m.
Alternative rock. Frog and Peach Pub, 728 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments