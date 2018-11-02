Local men raise more than $3,000 to benefit RISE at Wine Women and Shoes event

San Luis Obispo County
Local men raised more than $3,000 to benefit RISE while competing for the King of Sole award presented at the Wine Women and Shoes event in September at the Avila Beach Golf Resort.
RISE has brought together the most charming gentlemen from SLO County to serve as “Sole Men” at the Wine Women and Shoes event. These Sole Men delighted guests with their winning smiles and personalities.
Wine Women and Shoes featured a fashion marketplace, Central Coast wineries, local culinary vendors and a seated program emceed by local radio DJ and on-air celebrity Adam Montiel. The show also included a fashion show, a live auction by Storage Wars auctioneer Johan Graham, and the presentation of the 2018 RISE Up Awards.
All proceeds from the event benefit RISE programs that support survivors of sexual assault/abuse and intimate partner violence and their loved ones.
Morro Bay
The Morro Bay Chapter of the American Association of University Women sent four students at Los Osos Middle School on a week-long summertime immersion in science, technology, engineering and math at the University of California at Santa Barbara campus. Kayce Akridge, Marina Asquith, Lyla Boughton-Proano and Reese Demarest, passed an extensive qualification process that included an application, essay and a personal interview. Sydney Phillips, a student at Cayucos Elementary School, also attended Tech Trek, funded by the Cayucos Lioness Club.
Tech Trek, a program supported by national, state and local branches of AAUW, is a science and math camp designed to develop interest, excitement and self confidence in young women who will enter eighth grade in the fall. It features hands-on activities in math, science and related fields, and a brief look at college life. Tech Trek is AAUW Morro Bay’s principal educational outreach program and is supported in large part by the annual Morro Bay Garden Tour.
