The Haoleween Surf Competition returns for its third year Sunday morning at Morro Rock. Here, Willie Gonzalez of Morro Bay surfs in last year’s event.
11 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Oct. 28

October 26, 2018 02:06 PM

Lawless San Luis Walking Tour

10 to noon

Experience the culture clashes, greed, and piety that led to some of the strangest stories of our history. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20.

Bloody Good Deed

11 to 3 p.m., 4 to 7 p.m.

Blood drive. United Blood Services, 4119 Broad St., # 100, San Luis Obispo. 805-473-2562.

Progressively Cheesy Wine Tasting Event

Noon to 3 p.m.

Sample a unique Mac’n Cheese & Wine pairing at each winery on the Pacific Coast Wine Trail. Stolo Family Vineyards, 3776 Santa Rose Creek Road, Cambria. 805-924-3131.

Live Music at Morovino Winery

2 to 5 p.m.

Tropical Brazilian/Nuevo Flamenco guitar. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. Free with wine purchase. 805-627-1443.

Atascadero Community Band Fall 2018 Concert

3 to 5 p.m.

Ragtime, foxtrots, two-step, swing & Dixieland. Atascadero Bible Church, 6225 Atascadero Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-538-9506.

Giraffage

6 p.m.

Electronic music. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $20.

Death Walks the Rancho: Ghost Tours

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Reenactments of tragic, terrifying, and true events that took place on Rancho Nipomo during the 19th century. Dana Cultural Center, 671 S. Oakglen Ave., Nipomo. $10 to $15 per ticket. 805-929-5679.

Denzel Curry

8 to 11 p.m.

Rap. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $22. 805-329-5725.

3rd Annual Haoleween Surf Competition

8:30 to noon

Surf contest. Morro Rock Beach. $15 to $30. 805-548-2337.

Run for the Hills 5K Fun Run & Walk

9 to noon

5k Fun Run and Walk. Hearst Ranch Winery, 7300 N. River Road, Paso Robles. $35. 805-467-2241.

Jazz Jubilee By The Sea

9 to 4:40 p.m.

Jazz festival. Various locations, Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach. $25 to $50 day pass, $30 to $115 three-day pass, free for age 12 and under. 805-539-5696.

