19 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Oct. 27

2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
8 a.m.
Take the first step to a world without Alzheimer’s. Mission Plaza, 989 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. 805-547-3830.
GBPOA Pink Patch Golf Tournament
8 to noon
Second annual Pink Patch Golf Tournament fundraiser as a way to support National Breast Cancer Awareness month. Pismo Beach Golf Course. $50 per person for a five-member team. 805-473-4511.
Pumpkins in the Park
10 to 1 p.m.
Pumpkin decorating, costume contests, games, crafts, and bounce houses. Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-7063.
Jazz Jubilee By The Sea
10 to 11 p.m.
Jazz festival. Various locations, Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach. $25 to $50 day pass, $30 to $115 three-day pass, free for age 12 and under. 805-539-5696.
10th annual Pet Costume Contest
Noon to 1 p.m.
Dress your pets up to be judged by a panel of local experts and win prizes. Pismo Beach Veterinary Clinic, 990 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-0474.
Halloween Pet Costume Contest
Noon to 3 p.m.
Pet Costume Contest. SLO Brew Rock SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Cal Poly Pumpkin Patch
Noon to 6 p.m., 6 to 9 p.m.
Pumpkins, BBQ, live music, dancing and a haunted maze. Cal Poly Organic Farm, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $7 to $10. 530-440-9514.
Saturday Live: Kenny Taylor
1 to 4 p.m.
Rock. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Flavor Packet
1 to 4 p.m.
Jazz. Shale Oak Winery, 3235 Oakdale Road, Paso Robles.
Ras Danny
2 to 6 p.m.
Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-550-5252.
Sierra Club’s 50th Anniversary
2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The 50th birthday and fundraiser for the local Sierra Club chapter, with beer and wine, the music of The Back Pages band, and the magic of Elliott Hunter. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. $50. 805-543-8717.
Festival Mozaic WinterMezzo I: Chamber Music Concert
3 p.m.
Chamber music. San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. $40 to $75. 805-781-3009.
Zoo Boo
5 to 8:30 p.m.
5 to 8:30 p.m. Halloween activities, carnival games, haunted house and trick-or-treating. $9 to $10, free for ages 2 and under. 805-461-5080.
Halloween Harvest Costume Ball
7 to 11:55 p.m.
Hollywood-caliber props and decor, theatrical lighting, fog, sound FX, and visual FX and themed Zombie actors Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. $45. 805-423-5906.
Paula Poundstone
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Stand-up comedy. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $45 to $56. 805-489-9444.
Cal Poly Choirs Fall Concert: Luminous Night of the Soul
8 p.m.
Cal Poly choirs and soloists perform music from the Middle Ages to modern times. Mission San Luis Obispo, 751 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. $9 to $14. 805-756-4849.
Amigo the Devil
8 p.m.
Folk. Sweet Springs Saloon, 990 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos.
Beats Antique
8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Trip-hop. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $25. 805-329-5725.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
