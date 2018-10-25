Students hold Wiffle ball tournament to benefit Jack Ready Imagination Park

Nipomo
Two SLO County high school athletes organized a Wiffle ball tournament on Sunday, Oct. 21, to benefit the Jack Ready Imagination Park, now under construction to help people with physical disabilities, serious illnesses, injuries and birth defects.
Mission Prep junior Bryce Hilton, a varsity basketball and baseball player, and Nipomo High School junior Brayden Groshart, the school’s quarterback, organized the tournament, which was held at Nipomo Community Park and featured eight teams, including a youth division of four teams and an adult division.
Their second Wiffle ball tournament raised $3,100 for the park that will include 33 acres of facilities accessible by foot, bike, stroller, wheelchair and walker.
“We also got some good news from the Readys on progress with the park,” said Bruce Hilton, Bryce’s father. “They should be able to open the equestrian therapy and also playing fields in the near future. Paul Ready said that he expects that Bryce and Brayden’s Wiffle Ball Tournament could be held in Jack Ready Imagination Park next year.”
The charity Jack’s Helping Hand was founded by Paul and Bridget Ready in memory of their son Jack, who died in 2004 from a rare form of brain cancer.
For information about donating, go to the GoFundMe account titled “Bryce and Brayden’s Wiffle Ball Tournament” at https://www.gofundme.com/brycebraydens-wiffle-ball-tourney?member=850892 or email Bryce Hilton at hilton.bryce.r@gmail.com.
