SLO Repertory Theatre receives $8,000 grant from the Community Foundation SLO County

San Luis Obispo
The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (SLO REP) has received an $8,000 grant from the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County to fund the purchase of new equipment and technology to improve the lighting and sound for productions and enhance the experience of actors, technicians and, especially, audiences. The funds have been used to purchase a new computer sound and lighting system, several new lighting instruments, computer tablets and other accessories that will bring the theatre’s sound and lighting systems, and patron services, into the 21st century.
According to managing artistic director Kevin Harris, “Our new Q-Lab® system combines audio, video and lighting control in one package, providing a more seamless, artistically-integrated show experience for our audiences, students, technicians and artists.”
The new Q-Lab® system, along with several new lighting instruments, cabling and a new Mac Book, were fully installed in time for opening night of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” in August.
For more information and tickets, visit slorep.org or call 805-786-2440.
▪ ▪ ▪
The Surfrider Foundation San Luis Obispo chapter recently was awarded a $5,000 one-year grant award from the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County to support its Blue Water Task Force program, a volunteer-led water quality testing program. Weekly water samples are collected from 11 local San Luis Obispo County creeks and ocean beach sites. This grant ensures continuation of the Blue Water Task Force through mid-2019. .
“This generous award will expand the critical work of our Surfrider San Luis Obispo Chapter in monitoring ocean water quality and protecting the public health of all the users of our beautiful San Luis Obispo coast.” said Niel Dilworth, program coordinator for the Blue Water Task Force program.
To learn more about the Surfrider Foundation San Luis Obispo’s Blue Water Task Force program and test results, visit slo.surfrider.org./
