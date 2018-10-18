Arroyo Grande Lions Club awards $6,000 in scholarships to local students

Arroyo Grande
The Arroyo Grande Lions Club granted $6,000 in scholarships to Arroyo Grande High School graduating seniors and Cuesta College students this year. Shannon Hill, Cuesta College Foundation director, was featured speaker at the Lions’ annual scholarship recognition dinner. Among the students present were Ethan Fenstermaker and Rebecca Barrow. Increased funding by the Lions has been enabled through support by area business owners Heidi Wilson of Coast Motors and Lance and June Gonzalez of The Sports Dugout.
This year’s scholarship winners also included AGHS graduates Allie Jackson, Mackenzie Stewart, and Hannah Briley and Cuesta students Sean Owen, Stephanie August, Emma Queuedo and Alissa Fossaceca.
Cuesta College
Cuesta College was honored for its career technical education program successes with multiple 2018 Strong Workforce Star recognitions. The California Community Colleges’ Chancellor’s Office analyzed college programs throughout the state whose students showed significant gains in factors important in building a skilled workforce, such as advancing personal social mobility via a substantial increase in earnings, attainment of a living wage, and employment in a job closely matched to the field of study.
Cuesta College’s Psychiatric Technician program earned a Gold Star, the top Strong Workforce Star recognition. According to the Chancellor’s Office, graduates of the college’s psychiatric technician program see an average of 245 percent increase in earnings, 86 percent of students attain the regional living wage upon program completion, and 100 percent of student graduates are employed in a job similar to their field of study.
Cuesta College’s psychiatric technician program begins three times a year (January, May and September) and offers one year of training to become a certified psychiatric technician.
Cuesta’s Psychiatric Technician Program partners with nearly 50 clinical facilities and agencies throughout San Luis Obispo County, allowing students to perform clinical practice within their facilities. For information on how to apply to the program, visit the psychiatric technician web page, or call 805-468-3175.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.
Comments