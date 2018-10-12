Ambiance Boutiques raise $2,057 at a two-day fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters SLO County

San Luis Obispo County
Ambiance Boutiques in downtown San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles held a two-day fundraiser totaling $2,057 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County.
Since 2016, Ambiance has donated more than $5,200 to the agency. These donations, combined with additional sources, allow the agency to serve over 260 children throughout the county by pairing vulnerable local youth with quality adult role models.
“We love being able to give back to as many local charities as possible and Big Brothers Big Sisters especially helps promote partnerships with our young citizens,” Ambiance SLO Store Manager, Jacqui Clark-Charlesworth said. “We are fortunate to be able to be in a position to raise funds for this organization and partner with other local community leaders to help make San Luis Obispo a better place to live for all of us.”
Arroyo Grande
The Arroyo Grande Rotary Club has awarded local restaurant Old Juan’s Cantina their “Make a Difference Award” for their ongoing contribution to the club’s Homeless Luncheon Program.
According to the message on the award, brother-and-sister owners Eva and Adam Verdin have provided full meals to the homeless in South County numerous times, asking nothing in return. Rotary Club member Rick Beels explains that the club “wanted to show them that we appreciate their generosity, and surprise them with this award. They exemplify the Rotary motto, ‘Service Above Self.’ ”
The AG Rotary became involved with South County People’s Kitchen two years ago. The club provides volunteers and serves approximately 70 meals once a month at the Living Waters Community Church in Grover Beach.
For more information on the Arroyo Grande Rotary Club, visit www.agrotary.org . For information on how to support the Homeless Luncheon Program, email Rick Beels at islrick@sbcglobal.net.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.
