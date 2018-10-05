ECHO Homeless Shelter receives $5,000 from The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County

Atascadero
ECHO Homeless Shelter has received a $5,000 grant from The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County through the 2018 Community Needs Grant program. The grant will help support shelter operations from July 2018 through June 2019. ECHO operates a safe and secure overnight 50-bed shelter to meet the immediate needs of families and individuals who have become homeless. The goal and the result of this practical support is the empowerment of residents to move in a positive direction while assisting them in acquiring the skills and services they need to become self-sustaining, including secure housing.
A force of 500 community volunteers provide additional support to run the shelter program and a meal program that serves as many as 80 dinners each night. ECHO operates a shower program that provides hot showers three nights a week to anyone in need. ECHO also supplies necessary toiletries and offers access to clothing, shoes, blankets and sleeping bags.
“We are very excited to receive this generous gift from The Community Foundation,” said Wendy Lewis, President/CEO of ECHO. “The grant will help us provide the resources needed as the people we serve work hard to put the pieces together to find permanent homes.”
San Luis Obispo County
The Central Coast United (formerly SLO Storm) girls U19 team, along with their coach Scott Williams of Cal Poly women’s soccer, went to San Diego Surf Cup in Oceanside in July. Surf Cup is the premier college showcase tournament in the U.S., with teams flying in from as far away as Singapore.
The girls were attending the event for the first time. They went on to play five games, winning the U19 Black division.
The CCU girls team includes high school sophomores, juniors and seniors from Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Orcutt Academy, Paso Robles, Pioneer Valley and Righetti.
