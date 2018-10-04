SLO Brew Rock hosts Rocktober Fest, featuring beer, German food and live music.
17 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Oct. 5

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

October 04, 2018 05:53 PM

Kimberly Hempel & Nic Stover

10 to 6 p.m.

Oil and acrylic paintings by Kimberly Hempel and photography by Nic Stover. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.

Pressing Matters 2018

11 to 5 p.m.

Prints by artists from around the United States, selected by Juan Fuentes. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.

David Kreitzer Open Studio

11 to 5 p.m.

Realist paintings. Fine Art Studio, 1442 12th St., Los Osos. Free. 805-234-2048.

Brown Bag Concert

Noon to 12:45 p.m.

Opera. Wilson Hall First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

Free Run Fridays Concert Series: Tipsy Gypsies

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Pop, blues and jazz. Robert Hall Winery, 3443 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free admission. 805-239-1616.

Jason Cade

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Country. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. Free admission. 805-369-6100.

Train Wreck Friday: Paradise Road

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Country. Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery, 5036 El Pomar Road, Templeton. $15. 805-238-9940.

Rocktoberfest

6 p.m.

Beer, German food and live music. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. $20 to $450.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Jazz pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St. Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.

Art After Dark

6 to 9 p.m.

Over 30 venues remain open on the tour of art, music and community. SLO County Arts Council, 1123 Mill St., San Luis Obispo. Free.

Wavebreakers Band

7 to 10 p.m.

Popular music of the 1950s to 1980s. Puffer’s of Pismo, 781 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-6563.

‘The Devil and Daniel Webster’

7 to 9 p.m.

A famous politician and a charming stranger fight for the soul of a farmer in 19th century New England. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $10. 805-776-3287.

‘Art’

7 to 9 p.m.

Three best friends feud over the purchase of a solid white painting. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.

SLOfolks: Mandy Fer & Dave McGraw

7 to 9:30 p.m.

Folk. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $20. 805-772-2880.

Soweto Gospel Choir

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

African Gospel. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $45 to $54. 805-489-9444.

Skye Pratt Art Show

8 p.m.

Central Coast-born artist Skye Pratt will be hosting a “Farewell” art show. Bambu Batu, 1023 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-540-0750.

