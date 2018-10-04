17 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Oct. 5

Kimberly Hempel & Nic Stover
10 to 6 p.m.
Oil and acrylic paintings by Kimberly Hempel and photography by Nic Stover. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.
Pressing Matters 2018
11 to 5 p.m.
Prints by artists from around the United States, selected by Juan Fuentes. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
David Kreitzer Open Studio
11 to 5 p.m.
Realist paintings. Fine Art Studio, 1442 12th St., Los Osos. Free. 805-234-2048.
Brown Bag Concert
Noon to 12:45 p.m.
Opera. Wilson Hall First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Free Run Fridays Concert Series: Tipsy Gypsies
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Pop, blues and jazz. Robert Hall Winery, 3443 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free admission. 805-239-1616.
Jason Cade
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Country. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. Free admission. 805-369-6100.
Train Wreck Friday: Paradise Road
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Country. Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery, 5036 El Pomar Road, Templeton. $15. 805-238-9940.
Rocktoberfest
6 p.m.
Beer, German food and live music. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. $20 to $450.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Jazz pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St. Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
Art After Dark
6 to 9 p.m.
Over 30 venues remain open on the tour of art, music and community. SLO County Arts Council, 1123 Mill St., San Luis Obispo. Free.
Wavebreakers Band
7 to 10 p.m.
Popular music of the 1950s to 1980s. Puffer’s of Pismo, 781 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-6563.
‘The Devil and Daniel Webster’
7 to 9 p.m.
A famous politician and a charming stranger fight for the soul of a farmer in 19th century New England. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $10. 805-776-3287.
‘Art’
7 to 9 p.m.
Three best friends feud over the purchase of a solid white painting. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
SLOfolks: Mandy Fer & Dave McGraw
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Folk. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $20. 805-772-2880.
Soweto Gospel Choir
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
African Gospel. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $45 to $54. 805-489-9444.
Skye Pratt Art Show
8 p.m.
Central Coast-born artist Skye Pratt will be hosting a “Farewell” art show. Bambu Batu, 1023 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-540-0750.
