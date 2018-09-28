PG&E presents $5,000 check for agriculture education to SLO County Cattlemen’s Association at Mid-State Fair

Paso Robles
PG&E Vice President of Nuclear Generation and Chief Nuclear Officer Jim Welsch presented a check in the amount of $5,000 to representatives of the SLO County Cattlemen’s Association in support of youth agriculture education.
The presentation came during the annual Cattlemen’s Day dinner held at the California Mid-State Fair’s livestock arena in July.
“On the behalf of PG&E and our team at Diablo Canyon Power Plant, I am pleased to present this donation which supports agriculture education and young agriculture students in several ways. The Cattlemen have an outstanding annual western art show, the proceeds of which support AGventure, a youth program promoting agriculture study for 1,500 fourth-graders in the county. Additionally, they support what are probably the even better-known agriculture education programs — 4-H, and FFA, the Future Farmers of America,” Welsch said.
Cayucos
Cayucos Garden Club recently presented its fourth Business Beautification Award to the Cass House in Cayucos.
This award was given to the Cass House, located at 222 S. Ocean Avenue, Cayucos, in recognition of their efforts to enhance its appearance using plant life and garden art.
San Luis Obispo
The Alzheimer’s patients at Sydney Creek, under the direction of life enrichment direct Anne-Marie Browder, recently made blankets that were used in the Central Coast Funds for Children’s (CCFC) sunshine sacks. The sunshine sacks were made to donate to agencies that place foster children in homes.
Sunshine sacks are sewn and filled with daily needed items for children of different ages. Most of the children have nothing when they are removed from their homes.
The residents also have a small shop at Sydney Creek where they sell items they make. The money they received for these items was generously donated to CCFC for additional sunshine sack items.
