California Mid-State Fair Heritage Foundation receives $18,000 rebate from PG&E

Paso Robles
The California Mid-State Fair Heritage Foundation was the recipient of an $18,000 rebate check from the PG&E Energy Efficiency Program.
The California Mid-State Fair Heritage Foundation, a 501(C)3 nonprofit established to promote agriculture and support the Paso Robles Event Center, provided funds to replace 142 conventional light fixtures in the Paso Robles Pavilion earlier this year.
The new fixtures are high energy efficient LEDs, replacing 1000 watt metal halide fixtures. They are a much crisper light and turn on instantly.
The annual electric energy saving from this project is approximately 42,526 kilowatt hours. The reduction in greenhouse gas emissions is equivalent to approximately seven passenger vehicles driven for one year, or the electricity use of five homes for one year.
San Luis Obispo
The Central Coast Realtors® Charitable Foundation (CCRCF) recently donated almost $10,500 to the SLO County Food Bank from funds that were raised during the foundation’s second annual poker tournament. A check was given to Food Bank CEO Kevin Drabinski on behalf of the many local Realtors® and affiliates that made this possible.
The poker tournament included dinner, drinks, live music and both silent and live auctions. The event was held at Holland Ranch with more than 150 community members participating. Prizes for the top winners included a three-night stay at a condo in Maui and a weekend getaway at Allegretto Vineyard with reserve tastings at Niner Wine Estates.
“The Events Committee is thrilled with the success of our second annual poker tournament. We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our community when brought together for very deserving local beneficiaries” said events committee co-chairs Sarah Hudson and Cheryl Priolo.
For more information about the CCRCF, contact association executive Cindy Doll at 805-541-2282, e-mail Doll@slorealtors.org or visit slorealtors.org.
