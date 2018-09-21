SLO Repertory Theatre received $3,000 from Rabobank for educational programs

San Luis Obispo
The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (SLO REP) has received a $3,000 donation from Rabobank in support of the theatre’s Academy of Creative Theatre (ACT) educational programs.
Established in 1997, ACT offers year-round professional theatre arts training and performance opportunities in a lively, supportive environment for local children ages 5 to 18. Funding from Rabobank underwrites all aspects of the program, helping to keep it accessible and affordable for participating families and children from throughout San Luis Obispo County all year long.
ACT serves between 250 and 300 students every year in a year-round program of California state standards-based classes and camps that promote the emotional, physical, educational and social development of young people in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
For more information about SLO Repertory Theatre or the Academy of Creative Theatre, visit slorep.org, or contact Patty Thayer, communications and development director, at 805-781-3889, ext. 15; email: patty@slorep.org.
San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo Legal Assistance Foundation, has received a $39,000 grant from the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens Area Agency on Aging (AAA) to continue helping local seniors navigate the legal system and other services in SLO County when faced with elder abuse, housing crises, loss of income and loss of independence.
San Luis Obispo Legal Assistance Foundation (SLOLAF) has been the recipient of an AAA grant for its senior legal services project since 1996. In renewing its support for SLOLAF, the Area Agency on Aging praised SLOLAF’s executive director, Stephanie Barclay, for “exceptional progress over the past several years,” effective fundraising to supplement AAA grant funds, and a successful transition to new office space in order to more effectively serve an increasing number of San Luis Obispo County seniors.
