SLO Repertory Theatre received $3,000 from Rabobank for educational programs

The cast of SLO Repertory Theatre’s Academy of Creative Theatre’s (ACT) summer musical production “Mary Poppins, Jr.” with, from left, Rabobank’s Steve Harding and Lisa Adams, SLO REP Board Member Wilda Rosene, Rabobank’s Kandy Noël and SLO REP’s Kerry DiMaggio and Kevin Harris, accepts a check in the amount of $3,000 to support of the theatre’s ACT educational programs. Courtesy photo