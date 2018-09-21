19 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Sept. 22

Dot Harness Golf Invitational
8:30 to 2:30 p.m.
The first annual Dot Harness Invitational. Supports a local youth basketball organization as well as gives out a scholarship to a local youth female golfer. Morro Bay Golf Course. $150 per player or $550 for a foursome. 805-556-5620.
Chumash Kitchen
9 to 1:30 p.m.
Chumash chef and herbalist Violet Cavanaugh and special guests will discuss the history of the local sacred grinding stones and share a seasonal brunch. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road. $88 to $120. 805-541-1400.
3rd Annual Showdown Cornhole Tournament
9 to 5 p.m.
Cornhole tournament to benefit the Atascadero High Greybots. Sunken Gardens, Atascadero. $80 to $128 per team. 661-317-6048.
Birding for Beginners Part 2
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Review making quality observations, using binoculars and spotting scopes. Family event, easy walk, 1 mile, 2 hours. Morro Bay State Park. Free. 805-772-2694.
27th Annual Turtle, Tortoise & Reptile Show
10 to 3 p.m.
Educational show featuring turtles, tortoises, snakes, lizards and other exotic animals. Veterans Hall, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. Free to $3. 805-748-5386.
Audiobooks: The Voices Telling the Stories
10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Q&A with audiobook narrator Jim Seybert. Community Room. SLO Library. Free. 805-781-5991.
White’s Point Vistas
11 to 11:45 a.m.
Enjoy a short, steep walk to view the estuary, home to hundreds of marine and terrestrial animals. Moderate walk, 0.5 miles, 0.75 hours. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. Free. 805-772-2694.
Oktoberfest
Noon to 6 p.m.
Featuring traditional German music, food and beer. Avila Beach Golf Resort. $25. 805-540-3501.
‘Eleemosynary’
2 to 4:30 p.m., 7:30 to 10 p.m.
The play probes into the delicate relationship of three singular women. Cambria Center for the Arts. $10. 805-927-8190.
‘Moonlight and Magnolias’
2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
This comedy centers on the last-minute re-write of the movie script of Gone with the Wind. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St. #200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
Rise of a Railroad Town Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
Relive the epic of the West through the men, women, buildings, and rolling stock of the Railroad District. San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum, 1940 Santa Barbara Ave., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-210-8687.
Heirloom Tomato Festival
2 to 5 p.m.
Taste 30 varieties of Heirloom Tomatoes and fresh bites by local chefs and artisan purveyors. Windrose Farm, 5750 El Pharo Drive, Paso Robles. Free to $30. 805-226-2081.
The Mother Corn Shuckers
2 to 6 p.m.
Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-550-5252.
Avila Apple Festival Gala Dinner
5 to 9 p.m.
Live music, wine tasting, live and silent auctions, and a multi-course, apple-inspired dinner. Avila Beach Community Center, 191 San Miguel St. $100. 805-627-1997.
’80s For Animals
6 to 10 p.m.
Tasty cruelty-free food and drinks, 80 silent & live auction items and ’80s music. Odd Fellows Hall, 520 Dana St., San Luis Obispo. $40. 805-543-3786.
Sebastian Maniscalco
7 p.m.
Standup comedy. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $45 to $75. www.sebastianlive.com.
CC Riders
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Country. D’Anbino Vineyards & Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $15. 805-227-6800.
Madeleine Peyroux
8 to 11 p.m.
Country. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $29.50 to $49.50. 805-329-5725.
House of Floyd
8:30 p.m.
Tribute to Pink Floyd. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $25. (805) 225-1312.
