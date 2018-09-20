Community Foundation awards SLO County groups for accessibility advocacy

San Luis Obispo
Access for All, a fund of The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County recently presented the 2017 Paul Wolff Accessibility Advocacy Awards (PWAAA).
Every year, individuals, organizations and businesses within San Luis Obispo County make contributions of time, energy and talents toward the creation of a barrier-free community for people with disabilities. These individuals, organizations and businesses are recognized annually through the Paul Wolff Accessibility Advocacy Award.
This year’s award recipients were Project Surf Camp (business), Karen Borges of Jack’s Helping Hand (individual) and the Adventure Club SLO (community group).
Additionally, a tribute and Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Bryan Gingg, a longtime supporter of Access for All who passed away in January. His wife, Beverly Gingg, accepted the award on his behalf.
Arroyo Grande
Last summer, Arroyo Grande resident Colette Cuneo, 5, frequently admired a small plaque in her family’s home office. The plaque belonged to her father, Anthony Cuneo. It was awarded to him by his first-grade teacher for being the first student in his class to read 100 books.
One August afternoon, Colette announced to her family that she, too, would read 100 books during her upcoming first grade school year. She went on to declare she wouldn’t be reading just any children’s books. She wanted to read chapter books, and without any assistance.
Colette’s mother, Jolene Cuneo, helped her keep a journal of all the books she’d read. Not even halfway through the school year, she had read 100 children’s chapter books.
Her mother suggested they continue recording her readings to see how many books she’d read by school’s end. .
With 180 days in a school year, Colette independently read more than 200 chapter books. During her last week of first grade, she was presented with a plaque of her own to commemorate her accomplishment.
.
