19 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Sept. 14

Local Artists Originals
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Local artists Ken Christensen, Jerry Scott and Marguerite Costigan exhibit their original oils and watercolor paintings. Frame Works, 339 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. 805-542-9000.
Mixed Media Collage
1 to 4 p.m.
Mixed media collage on canvas using unique and beautiful papers collected by Jade Herrera. Community Art Gallery, 10 Cayucos Drive. Free. 805-995-2049.
Birds of Land & Sea at Morro Rock
10 a.m. to noon
Observe cormorants, pelicans, andvarious species and age classes of gulls. Morro Rock. Free. 805-772-2694.
Images of North County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Enjoy the work of local photographers Tim Bryan, Laura Dienzo, Patricia Everett, Nancy Haglund, Charlene Martyn, William Rumbler, J. D. Shankle, Cheryl Strahl and Chuck Wyke. Atascadero Library. Free. 805-461-6161.
Carlo Christian reception
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Photographs of deserted buildings, farms and junkyards. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.
‘Backroads: A Group Photo Show’ reception
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Both color and black-&-white photographs of rural America by Jack McNeal, Karen Peterson, Greg Siragusa, Matt Wilbourn and Michael Castaneda. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
‘Americana’
Noon to 9 p.m.
Award-winning photographers Dean Crawford Jr. and Deb Hofstetter invite you to remember the nostalgic scenes of your youth with their Americana exhibition. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. 805-238-9800.
Cambria Farmers Market
2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Cambria’s West Village. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. Free. 805-395-6659.
Avila Beach Farmers Market
4 to 8 p.m.
Beachfront Farmers Market. Avila Beach Promenade. Free to $10. 805-602-8266.
Joshua Tarica
5 to 8 p.m.
Jazz. Asuncion Ridge Vineyards & Inn, 725 12th St., Paso Robles. 805-237-1425.
Evening in Santa Margarita
5 to 9 p.m.
Dine at local restaurants, admire vintage cars, visit the Fire Department. Downtown Santa Margarita. 508-380-8858.
Burning, Bad & Cool
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Soul. Robert Hall Winery, 3443 Mill Rd., Paso Robles. Free. 805-239-1616.
Trevor McSpadden
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Country. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Rd., Paso Robles. Free. 805-369-6100.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
‘Of Mice and Men’
7 p.m.
The tragic story of George and Lennie. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $15 to $20.
Staged Reading: ‘The White Rose’
7 p.m.
In Nazi Germany, a group of students secretly try to undermine the tide of hatred. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-786-2440.
‘Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
A mining camp roars to life during the California Gold Rush. With “Anchors Aweigh” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Generation Gap
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Soft rock. D’Anbino Vineyards & Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
