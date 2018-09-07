18 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Sept. 9

Oceano Lagoon Walk
10 to noon.
Learn about the history, native plants and animals, and the recreational opportunities of the lagoon. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-772-2694.
Docent Walk: Bluff Trail
10 to noon.
Walk the Bluff Trail of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve with a docent. Bluff Trail, Windsor Blvd., Cambria. Free. 805-927-2202.
12th Annual Dog Splash Days
10 to 4 p.m.
Dogs can celebrate the end of summer with a swim and pool party. Templeton Pool, 250 6th St. $20. 805-239-4437.
Images of North County
10 to 5 p.m.
Enjoy the work of local photographers. Atascadero Library. Free. 805-461-6161.
Carlo Christian Exhibition
10 to 6 p.m.
Carlo Christian’s photographs of deserted buildings, farms and junkyards. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.
‘Backroads’
10 to 6 p.m.
Both color and black-&-white photographs of rural America. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.
Squibbing Day
Noon to 3 p.m.
Clean-up after Pinedorado. Cambria Historical Museum, 2251 Center St. Free. 805-927-1934.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
11th Annual Family Fun Fair on Grandparent’s Day
Noon to 4 p.m.
Family fun fair. South Bay Community Center, 2180 Palisades, Los Osos. Free. 805-591-0563.
Mariachi Autlence & a Ballet Folklorico
1 p.m.
Mariachi and traditional dance. Heritage Square Park, Nelson Street, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-473-2250.
Songwriters At Play: EMAEL
1 to 4 p.m.
Indie-pop. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-204-6821.
Wine, Women & Shoes
1 to 5 p.m.
Fundraiser for RISE programs featuring wine tasting, food trucks and more. Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Road. $250. 805-226-5400.
‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’
2 to 4 p.m.
In ancient Rome, a slave attempts to win his freedom by helping his master woo the girl next door. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
‘Of Mice and Men’
3 p.m.
The tragic story of George and Lennie. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $15 to $20.
‘Dreaming: A Musical Afternoon’
3 to 4 p.m.
A musical afternoon of Broadway’s top productions. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Donations welcome. 805-543-5451.
Famous Jazz Artist Series
4 to 6 p.m., 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Jazz guitarist Doug MacDonald. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St. Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-0179.
‘Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready’
6 to 8:30 p.m.
A mining camp roars to life during the California Gold Rush. With “Anchors Aweigh” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
‘In Beyonce We Trust’
7 p.m.
Sloqueerdos perform Beyonce’s most memorable songs. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $12. 805-543-1843.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments