20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Sept. 8

Audubon Bird Walk
9 to 11 a.m.
Join two experienced Audubon birders to learn more about local and migrating birds in SLO County. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road. Free. 805-541-1400.
Four-Legged, Nocturnal, Mammalian Friends
10 to noon
Francis X Villablanca will discuss the biology of these species and how they contribute to the ecosystem. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, Tipton Street Entrance, 2677 Tipton St. Cambria. Free. 805-927-2202.
12th annual Dog Splash Days
10 to 4 p.m.
Dogs can celebrate the end of summer with a swim and pool party. Templeton Pool, 250 6th St. $20. 805-239-4437.
Images of North County
10 to 5 p.m.
Enjoy the work of local photographers. Atascadero Library. Free. 805-461-6161.
Pressing Matters 2018
11 to 5 p.m.
Juan Fuentes curated 64 prints to hang in the Museum’s Gray Wing. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
SLO Brew 30th Anniversary
Noon.
SLO Brew commemorates its 30-year anniversary. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Pl., San Luis Obispo. $30 to $100. 806-543-1843.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Streamliner Era
1 to 2 p.m.
Learn about the origin and evolution of streamlined passenger trains. San Luis Obispo Library. Free. 805-781-5989.
Vanilla: An American History
1 to 3 p.m.
Learn the history of vanilla. Cook’s Vanilla Factory, 200 Sherwood Road, Paso Robles. $25. 805-441-3771.
Nataly Lola
1 to 4 p.m.
Indie. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Rise of a Railroad Town
2 to 4 p.m.
Learn how trains transformed sleepy San Luis from the middle of nowhere to the center of somewhere. San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum, 1940 Santa Barbara Ave., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-548-1894.
‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’
2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
In ancient Rome, a slave attempts to win his freedom by helping his master woo the girl next door. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
Zen Mountain Poets
2 to 6 p.m.
Barefoot Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5252.
‘The Insult’ movie showing
4 to 6 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
“The Insult,” Academy nominee for Best Foreign Film. Rated R. Rabobank Cambria, 1070 Main St. $10. 805-927-3364.
Calamity House Band
6:30 to 10 p.m.
Dance to old-time, Irish, and contemporary fiddle tunes. Odd Fellows Hall, 520 Dana St., San Luis Obispo. Free to $10. 805-602-2929.
‘Of Mice and Men’
7 p.m.
The tragic story of George and Lennie. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $15 to $20.
‘The Mix Tape’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28 discounts for seniors, students, children & military. 805-489-2499.
Dave Becker Quintet with Vocalist Inga Swearingen
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Jazz. Unity Concert Hall, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. $15 to $25. BrownPaperTickets.com.
‘Wonder’ movie showing
8 to 11 p.m.
A boy with facial differences enters public school for the first time. Rated PG. Famous Sunken Gardens, 15 E. Mall, Atascadero. Free. 805-470-3360.
Steel Panther
8 to 11:30 p.m.
Glam metal. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $27. 805-329-5725.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments