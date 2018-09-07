A group of quail meander around some brush at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden.
A group of quail meander around some brush at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
A group of quail meander around some brush at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Community

20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Sept. 8

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

September 07, 2018 04:31 PM

Audubon Bird Walk

9 to 11 a.m.

Join two experienced Audubon birders to learn more about local and migrating birds in SLO County. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road. Free. 805-541-1400.

Four-Legged, Nocturnal, Mammalian Friends

10 to noon

Francis X Villablanca will discuss the biology of these species and how they contribute to the ecosystem. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, Tipton Street Entrance, 2677 Tipton St. Cambria. Free. 805-927-2202.

12th annual Dog Splash Days

10 to 4 p.m.

Dogs can celebrate the end of summer with a swim and pool party. Templeton Pool, 250 6th St. $20. 805-239-4437.

Images of North County

10 to 5 p.m.

Enjoy the work of local photographers. Atascadero Library. Free. 805-461-6161.

Pressing Matters 2018

11 to 5 p.m.

Juan Fuentes curated 64 prints to hang in the Museum’s Gray Wing. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.

SLO Brew 30th Anniversary

Noon.

SLO Brew commemorates its 30-year anniversary. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Pl., San Luis Obispo. $30 to $100. 806-543-1843.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

Streamliner Era

1 to 2 p.m.

Learn about the origin and evolution of streamlined passenger trains. San Luis Obispo Library. Free. 805-781-5989.

Vanilla: An American History

1 to 3 p.m.

Learn the history of vanilla. Cook’s Vanilla Factory, 200 Sherwood Road, Paso Robles. $25. 805-441-3771.

Nataly Lola

1 to 4 p.m.

Indie. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.

Rise of a Railroad Town

2 to 4 p.m.

Learn how trains transformed sleepy San Luis from the middle of nowhere to the center of somewhere. San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum, 1940 Santa Barbara Ave., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-548-1894.

‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’

2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.

In ancient Rome, a slave attempts to win his freedom by helping his master woo the girl next door. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.

Zen Mountain Poets

2 to 6 p.m.

Barefoot Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5252.

‘The Insult’ movie showing

4 to 6 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.

“The Insult,” Academy nominee for Best Foreign Film. Rated R. Rabobank Cambria, 1070 Main St. $10. 805-927-3364.

Calamity House Band

6:30 to 10 p.m.

Dance to old-time, Irish, and contemporary fiddle tunes. Odd Fellows Hall, 520 Dana St., San Luis Obispo. Free to $10. 805-602-2929.

‘Of Mice and Men’

7 p.m.

The tragic story of George and Lennie. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $15 to $20.

‘The Mix Tape’

7 to 9:30 p.m.

Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28 discounts for seniors, students, children & military. 805-489-2499.

Dave Becker Quintet with Vocalist Inga Swearingen

7:30 to 10 p.m.

Jazz. Unity Concert Hall, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. $15 to $25. BrownPaperTickets.com.

‘Wonder’ movie showing

8 to 11 p.m.

A boy with facial differences enters public school for the first time. Rated PG. Famous Sunken Gardens, 15 E. Mall, Atascadero. Free. 805-470-3360.

Steel Panther

8 to 11:30 p.m.

Glam metal. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $27. 805-329-5725.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

  Comments  