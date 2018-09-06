A baby elephant seal takes a look around its patch of beach at the Piedras Blancas rookery. The Morro Bay Library is offering a presentation on the seals on Friday.
17 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Sept. 7

By Tribune staff

September 06, 2018 03:10 PM

Elephant Seals of Piedras Blancas

1 p.m.

Presentation on the elephant seals of Piedras Blancas. Morro Bay Library. Free. 805-772-6394.

Birds of Land and Sea at Morro Rock

10 to noon

Observe cormorants, pelicans, and various species and age classes of gulls. Morro Rock. Free. 805-772-2694.

The Royal Garden Swing Band

Noon to 12:45 p.m.

Swing era to modern classics. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.

Pastels USA 2018

Noon to 4 p.m.

This juried event is an exhibition of exceptional pastel paintings from all over the world. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St. Free. 805-772-2504.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

Cambria Farmers Market

2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Cambria’s West Village. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. Free. 805-395-6659.

Virtual reality

3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Virtual reality with the Oculus Rift. Ages 13-18. Los Osos Library. Free. 805-528-1862.

Avila Beach Farmers Market

4 to 8 p.m.

Beachfront Farmers Market. Avila Beach Promenade. Free to $10. 805-602-8266.

Dan Daniel

5 to 8 p.m.

Acoustic singer/songwriter Dan Daniel. Asuncion Ridge Vineyards & Inn, 725 12th St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-237-1425.

World’s Oddest Flavors

5:30 to 7 p.m.

Hear food historian Sarah Lohman talk about the world’s oddest flavors of foods. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-441-3771.

Julie & the Bad Dogs

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Folk rock. Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery, 5036 El Pomar Road, Templeton. Free to $15. 805-238-9940.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.

Art After Dark

6 to 9 p.m.

Art After Dark is held on the first Friday evening of each month. SLO County Arts Council, 1123 Mill St., San Luis Obispo. Free.

‘Of Mice and Men’

7 p.m.

The tragic story of George and Lennie. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $15 to $20.

‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’

7 to 9 p.m.

In ancient Rome, a slave attempts to win his freedom by helping his master woo the girl next door. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.

‘The Mix Tape’

7 to 9:30 p.m.

Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28 discounts for seniors, students, children & military. 805-489-2499.

E-40

8 to 11:30 p.m.

Bay Area rap. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $31. 805-329-5729.

