17 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Sept. 7

Elephant Seals of Piedras Blancas
1 p.m.
Presentation on the elephant seals of Piedras Blancas. Morro Bay Library. Free. 805-772-6394.
Birds of Land and Sea at Morro Rock
10 to noon
Observe cormorants, pelicans, and various species and age classes of gulls. Morro Rock. Free. 805-772-2694.
The Royal Garden Swing Band
Noon to 12:45 p.m.
Swing era to modern classics. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.
Pastels USA 2018
Noon to 4 p.m.
This juried event is an exhibition of exceptional pastel paintings from all over the world. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St. Free. 805-772-2504.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Cambria Farmers Market
2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Cambria’s West Village. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. Free. 805-395-6659.
Virtual reality
3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Virtual reality with the Oculus Rift. Ages 13-18. Los Osos Library. Free. 805-528-1862.
Avila Beach Farmers Market
4 to 8 p.m.
Beachfront Farmers Market. Avila Beach Promenade. Free to $10. 805-602-8266.
Dan Daniel
5 to 8 p.m.
Acoustic singer/songwriter Dan Daniel. Asuncion Ridge Vineyards & Inn, 725 12th St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-237-1425.
World’s Oddest Flavors
5:30 to 7 p.m.
Hear food historian Sarah Lohman talk about the world’s oddest flavors of foods. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-441-3771.
Julie & the Bad Dogs
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Folk rock. Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery, 5036 El Pomar Road, Templeton. Free to $15. 805-238-9940.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
Art After Dark
6 to 9 p.m.
Art After Dark is held on the first Friday evening of each month. SLO County Arts Council, 1123 Mill St., San Luis Obispo. Free.
‘Of Mice and Men’
7 p.m.
The tragic story of George and Lennie. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $15 to $20.
‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’
7 to 9 p.m.
In ancient Rome, a slave attempts to win his freedom by helping his master woo the girl next door. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
‘The Mix Tape’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28 discounts for seniors, students, children & military. 805-489-2499.
E-40
8 to 11:30 p.m.
Bay Area rap. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $31. 805-329-5729.
