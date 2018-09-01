14 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Sept. 2

Creatures of Montana de Oro
9 to 10 a.m.
Experience creatures from Montaña de Oro with all your senses. Meet at the campground campfire center. Free. 805-772-2694.
The Women Who Led San Luis Walking Tour
10 to noon
Walk where women built, planted, painted and reformed the city. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Cayucos Art Show and Sale
1 to 4 p.m.
Cayucos Art Association Show & Sale in the Vets Hall tent. Free admission. 805-995-2049.
Songwriters At Play: Chris Beland
1 to 4 p.m.
Folk. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-204-6821.
Lawless San Luis Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
A guide leads a 2-mile walking tour featuring Wild West history. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’
2 to 4 p.m.
In ancient Rome, a slave attempts to win his freedom by helping his master woo the girl next door. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
‘Of Mice and Men’
3 p.m.
The tragic story of George and Lennie. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $15 to $20.
4th Annual Pops On!
4 to 6 p.m.
Concert by Orchestra Novo. Madonna Inn and Expo Center, San Luis Obispo. $35 to $1,000. 805-441-6688.
Rebelution
4:30 to 10 p.m.
Reggae. Avila Beach Golf Resort. $42.50 to $107.50. 831-324-4981.
Sunday Dance Parties
6 to 8 p.m.
Free lessons and fun dancing. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave. $0 to $5. 888-395-4965.
‘The Mix Tape’
6 to 8:30 p.m.
College student Molly finds fame as a pop idol. With “Blue Collar Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
SLO Brew Comedy Series
7 p.m.
Stand up comedy. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $10.
Comedy Night
7 to 9 p.m.
Comedy night. Bang the Drum Brewery, 950 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. $1. 805-242-8372.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments