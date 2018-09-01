Beach goers check out the tide pools at the South end of Spooner’s Cove in Montana de Oro.
Community

14 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Sept. 2

By Tribune staff

September 01, 2018 05:44 PM

Creatures of Montana de Oro

9 to 10 a.m.

Experience creatures from Montaña de Oro with all your senses. Meet at the campground campfire center. Free. 805-772-2694.

The Women Who Led San Luis Walking Tour

10 to noon

Walk where women built, planted, painted and reformed the city. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

Cayucos Art Show and Sale

1 to 4 p.m.

Cayucos Art Association Show & Sale in the Vets Hall tent. Free admission. 805-995-2049.

Songwriters At Play: Chris Beland

1 to 4 p.m.

Folk. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-204-6821.

Lawless San Luis Walking Tour

2 to 4 p.m.

A guide leads a 2-mile walking tour featuring Wild West history. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’

2 to 4 p.m.

In ancient Rome, a slave attempts to win his freedom by helping his master woo the girl next door. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.

‘Of Mice and Men’

3 p.m.

The tragic story of George and Lennie. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $15 to $20.

4th Annual Pops On!

4 to 6 p.m.

Concert by Orchestra Novo. Madonna Inn and Expo Center, San Luis Obispo. $35 to $1,000. 805-441-6688.

Rebelution

4:30 to 10 p.m.

Reggae. Avila Beach Golf Resort. $42.50 to $107.50. 831-324-4981.

Sunday Dance Parties

6 to 8 p.m.

Free lessons and fun dancing. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave. $0 to $5. 888-395-4965.

‘The Mix Tape’

6 to 8:30 p.m.

College student Molly finds fame as a pop idol. With “Blue Collar Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.

SLO Brew Comedy Series

7 p.m.

Stand up comedy. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $10.

Comedy Night

7 to 9 p.m.

Comedy night. Bang the Drum Brewery, 950 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. $1. 805-242-8372.

