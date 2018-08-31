20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Sept. 1

Pinedorado in Cambria
7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Festivities start with the Fun Run from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at Coast Union High School to raise money for the American Field Service foreign exchange student program. The parade down Main Street starts at 9:30 a.m. The Pinedorado grounds and concessions are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fun Run $15 to $20. 805-995-1432.
Avila Beach, Cayucos Beach Keepers Cleanup
9 to 11 a.m.
Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own bucket, gloves and water. Bags and litter grabbers are provided. Cayucos Pier or Avila Beach Promenade. Free. 805-544-1777.
Junior Rangers: Animal Tracks
10 to 11 a.m.
Learn about tracks of animals in the State Park. Meet at Morro Strand State Beach kiosk picnic tables. One hour. Morro Strand State Beach, Hwy. 1, North Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Los Osos Oaks Reserve
10 to noon
Enjoy a shaded stroll through ancient forest. Meet at Reserve entrance, 0.7 miles east of South Bay Boulevard on Los Osos Valley Road. Easy walk, chance of poison oak, 1 mile, 1.5 hours. Los Osos Oaks State Reserve. Free. 805-772-2694.
Heart of SLO History Walking Tour
10 to noon
Walk downtown, Chinatown and Tiger Town from the Mission Era to Streamline Moderne. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
Buddhist Boot Camp
11:45 to 1:15 p.m.
Offering a secular and non-sectarian approach to being at peace with the world, both within and around us. Unitarian Universalist Community of Cambria, 786 Arlington St., Cambria. Free. 805-395-4055.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Modern Masters of Architecture Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
Learn to read the messages hidden in SLO’s most extrovert buildings and hear about the eccentric lives of its architectural geniuses. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’
2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
In ancient Rome, a slave attempts to win his freedom by helping his master woo the girl next door. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
Unfinished Business
2 to 6 p.m.
Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5252.
Black Hill Trail
3 to 4:30 p.m.
Walk the most accessible of the volcanic sisters. Moderate walk, chance of poison oak, 0.5 miles, 1.5 hours. Morro Bay State Park. Free. 805-772-2694.
‘The Mix Tape’
3 to 5:30 p.m.
Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21, $24, $28 discounts for seniors, students, children & military. 805-489-2499.
The Red Barn Community Music Series: Old Creek Road
5 to 8 p.m.
Bluegrass. Red Barn, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-215-3238.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
‘Of Mice and Men’
7 p.m.
The tragic story of George and Lennie. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $15 to $20.
‘Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
A mining camp roars to life during the California Gold Rush. With “Anchors Aweigh” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ movie showing
8 to 11 p.m.
Luke Skywalker’s hermit existence is interrupted by Rey. Rated PG-13. Sunken Gardens, 15 E. Mall, Atascadero. Free. 805-470-3360.
Paradise Kitty
8:15 p.m.
Guns N’ Roses tribute group. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $18.
A Celebration of Joni Mitchell
9 to 11 p.m.
Joni Mitchell tribute by Kimberly Ford. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $25 to $37. 504-382-0343.
Eat the Wolf
10 p.m.
Rock. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-543-1843.
