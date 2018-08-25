Long Walk Home event draws crowd to raise money for ECHO homeless shelter in Atascadero

The front steps of Atascadero City Hall were crowded with supporters of ECHO homeless shelter on Saturday morning during the 7th Annual Long Walk Home event.

Organizations including Rotary, Kiwanis and North County Leadership carried banners and flags as they walked from the shelter campus to City Hall and back. A barbecue and tours of the facility took place afterward.

ECHO provides shelter for 50 men, women and children for up to 90 days.

“So far this year, 67 people have graduated and found a home of their own,” said Wendy Lewis, CEO of ECHO.

More information can be found at echoshelter.org/.