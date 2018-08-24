Twin Cities Community Hospital awards $17,000 in scholarships to its junior volunteers

Templeton
At a recent ceremony, these eight junior volunteers at Twin Cities Community Hospital received scholarships totaling $17,000, which will go toward their college education: Alyssa Scott, Anthony Garcia, Dyvat Ranat, Ethan Todd, Kayla Terry, Mattie Lindsey, Melanie Harris and Sarah Farrar.
Funds for the junior volunteer scholarship program at Twin Cities come from profits earned in the volunteer-run hospital gift shop and other fundraisers. The junior volunteer program requires students maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0 and volunteer a minimum of 120 hours at the hospital.
Volunteers at Twin Cities Community Hospital are a vital part of the hospital, providing a great resource for patients, families, visitors and employees.
San Luis Obispo County
Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County has received a grant award of $3,150 from The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County. This grant will be used to purchase new school-appropriate clothing for disadvantaged students in grades K-12 who live and attend school throughout San Luis Obispo County.
This year’s grant-making program through The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County is funded by its 2018 Community Needs Grant program. “The Community Foundation and its board of directors are pleased to be able to support the important work of Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County and its Operation School Bell philanthropic program,” said Len Smolburd, grants manager at The Community Foundation.
The goal of Operation School Bell is to provide new school clothing to 2,000 disadvantaged students as they begin the next school year.
Assistance League is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering academic success by boosting self-esteem and improving the lives of students in the county.
To learn more about Assistance League, visit alslocounty.org/
▪ ▪ ▪
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.
Comments