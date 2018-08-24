20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Aug. 25

American Legion Auxiliary Annual Rummage Sale
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Profits from the sale are used to help local veterans. American Legion, 240 Scott Ave., Paso Robles. Free. 805-239-7370.
Sierra Club Historic Walk: Paso Robles
9:30 a.m.
Guided stroll through downtown Paso Robles and past century-old Victorians. 1100 Spring St. Free. 805-549-0355.
ECHO Long Walk Home
9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
March to Atascadero’s landmark Rotunda Building in the Sunken Gardens and back to ECHO. ECHO — El Camino Homeless Organization, 6370 Atascadero Ave. $10 to $25. 805-462-9106.
Docent Walk on the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Walk the Forest Loop Trail of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve with a docent. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, Tipton Street Entrance, 2677 Tipton St. Cambria. Free. 805-927-2202.
Coastal Discovery Center Ocean Fair
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Learn about our beautiful Central Coast through interactive games, crafts, touch tanks and live animals. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. Free. 805-927-2010.
Sea Otter Experience
11 to 3 p.m.
See live otters, ask questions and listen to docents talk about them. Morro Rock parking lot. Free. 805-772-2694.
Meet the Actors: ‘The Sandlot’
Noon to 2 p.m.
Meet Yeah Yeah and Timmy, all grown up. Sherwood Park, 109 Santa Ynez Ave., Paso Robles. Free. 805-423-3316.
Interactive Family Activities Day
Noon to 3 p.m.
Spend the afternoon doing activities that families did in the late 1890s to survive, prosper, and have fun together. Cambria Historical Museum, 2251 Center St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-2891.
‘Goldrush in Oceano’
2 to 3 p.m.
The story of good deeds and greed, lawsuits and hope. Summer Historic Theatre. IOOF Hall, South County Historical Society, 128 Bridge St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-489-8282.
In Search of Alexander Hazard: The Man Who Planted the Eucalyptus at Montana de Oro
2 to 4 p.m.
Learn about Alexander Hazard, the man who planted eucalyptus trees in Montaña de Oro. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2880.
‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’
2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
In ancient Rome, a slave attempts to win his freedom by helping his master woo the girl next door. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
Burnin James & the Funky Flames
2 to 6 p.m.
Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5252.
St. Benedict’s Jazz Concert
3 to 5 p.m.
Jazz. Los Osos. $27, includes snacks & beverage. 805-528-0654.
‘Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready’
3 to 5:30 p.m.
A mining camp roars to life during the California Gold Rush. With “Anchors Aweigh” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
‘Of Mice and Men’
7 p.m.
The tragic story of George and Lennie. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $15 to $20.
John Jorgenson Quartet TPAC Foundation Inaugural Concert
7 to 9 p.m.
Jazz. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 South Main St., Templeton. $15- $30. 805-712-0547.
Cal Poly Collegians Alumni Big Band Concert
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Cal Poly alumni perform big band music. Madonna Inn Ballroom, San Luis Obispo. Free. 530-277-0966.
Nature’s Night Crew
8 to 8:45 p.m.
Come learn about some of the night animals that you may or may not see in the surrounding area. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
‘Paddington 2’ movie showing
8 to 11 p.m.
Paddington the bear finds the perfect gift for his aunt, only to have it stolen. Rated PG. Sunken Gardens, 15 E. Mall, Atascadero. Free. 805-470-3360.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
