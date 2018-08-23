Youth board from Must! Charities donates $10,000 and hundreds of hours to local organizations

Templeton
Must! Charities youth board utilized a results-oriented approach to gifting to northern San Luis Obispo County organizations. After researching the greatest social needs facing youths in their community, the youth board made a $10,000 commitment with Youth Works, an organization in the Oak Park community of Paso Robles, that teaches leadership and job skills to prepare youths for the working world. The $10,000 goal was to allow more youths to participate in the program:
• 52 youths working, 21 of them new this year.
• An additional 58 new youths are participating in programs that Youth Works offers (running club, coding club, homework club).
• 592 activities and events were offered this year ranging from tutoring, enrichment classes and pancake breakfast feeds.
• Total attendance for all events was 4,804.
Must! Charities’ youth board is a group of local high school students making a positive difference through collaboration and dedication.
San Luis Obispo
Five San Luis Obispo High School students and their advisor Jan Fetcho traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, in late June to participate in the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. Students from around the country and outlying United States territories competed with one student or team from each state or territory allowed in each competition. The five SLO High students competing were Tanvi Kenjale, Ved Kenjale, James Price, Daniel Qenani and Ganden Schaffner.
Kenjale and Kenjale placed first and received the gold medal in Mobile Robotics Technology. They scored the highest in competition points, running a perfect match in almost each of their four runs. Qenani placed third and received bronze in Computer Programming, and Schaffner placed third and received bronze in Related Technical Math. Price competed in Technical Drafting and placed 27th in the nation.
