Pseudolus (Billy Breed) appears in a scene from “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” running through Sept. 9 at San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre.
Community

14 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Aug. 24

August 23, 2018 05:03 PM

Harbor Seals of Cambria

10 to noon

Observe Cambria’s resident harbor seals and learn about their biology and life history. Moonstone Beach Boardwalk. Free. 805-927-2010.

Lawless San Luis Walking Tour

10 a.m. to noon

A guide leads a 2-mile walking tour featuring Wild West history. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

Free Meditation Class

10:30 to noon

Free meditation group. Morro Bay Library. Free. 805-772-6394.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

5 Environments of the San Simeon Nature Preserve

2 to 4 p.m.

Experience the San Simeon Nature Preserve’s five distinct environments and learn how they support a diverse community of plants and animals. Hearst San Simeon State Park — Washburn Day Use Area. Free. 805-927-2010.

Victorian Houses, Wild West Lives Walking Tour

2 to 4 p.m.

Surrounded by elegant buildings and exotic gardens, how did the people in this dusty cattle town really live? Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

Cambria Farmers Market

2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Cambria’s West Village. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. Free. 805-395-6659.

Avila Beach Farmers Market

4 to 8 p.m.

Beachfront Farmers Market. Avila Beach Promenade. Free to $10. 805-602-8266.

Shell Beach Streetscape Project Kickoff & Movie in the Park

5:15 to 9:30 p.m.

Celebration of the Shell Beach Streetscape Project. Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-4657.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.

‘Of Mice and Men’

7 p.m.

The tragic story of George and Lennie. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $15 to $20.

‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’

7 to 9 p.m.

In ancient Rome, a slave attempts to win his freedom by helping his master woo the girl next door. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.

‘The Mix Tape’

7 to 9:30 p.m.

College student Molly finds fame as a pop idol. With “Blue Collar Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.

Queen Nation

8:45 p.m.

Rock. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $25.

