2 Morro Bay High grads each awarded $1,000 scholarships from AAUW

Morro Bay
The Morro Bay Chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has awarded $1,000 scholarships to two recent graduates of Morro Bay High School.
Claire Gragson of Los Osos will attend UC San Diego, majoring in marine biology. She played basketball at MBHS for four years. Claire plans to pursue advanced degrees and work in marine research.
Alexa Lodolo of Morro Bay will attend UC Santa Barbara, where she will major in human biology. She hopes to master two additional languages, German and Spanish, and attend medical school to become either a physician’s assistant or a physician. At MBHS she was a member of The Concert/Pep Band.
These scholarships are one of several educational outreach programs funded by AAUW Morro Bay, and are supported in large part by the annual Morro Bay Garden Tour.
San Luis Obispo
More than $80,000 was raised during the French Cup, the 12th annual charity golf tournament held in support of the Hearst Cancer Resource Center Endowment at French Hospital Medical Center. This year’s event, held in June at the San Luis Obispo Country Club, broke previous French Cup records with the amount raised.
More than 140 golfers participated in the tournament, which was followed by an awards reception. Local restaurants Ciopinot Seafood Grille, La Esquina, Olde Port Inn and Shell Beach Brewhouse provided golfers with delicious food throughout the course. The winning team included Sofie Aagard, Leonard Cohen, Dan Miller and Justin Warthen. Winners took home the highly acclaimed French Cup medals created by Malcolm DeMille, designer of the PGA Tour trophy.
The French Cup was sponsored by Mustangs Sports Properties, with other major sponsors including Pacific Premier Bank, J.W. Design & Construction and French Hospital Medical Center Medical staff.
