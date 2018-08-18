Learn about some of our planet’s seldom seen lifeforms in the Morro Bay Estuary.
16 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Aug. 19

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

August 18, 2018 04:56 PM

The Women Who Led San Luis Walking Tour

10 a.m. to noon

Walk where women built, planted, painted, and reformed the city. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

Sea Otter Experience

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

See live otters, ask questions and listen to docents. Morro Rock parking lot. Free. 805-772-2694.

Experimental Aircraft Association Meeting

Noon to 2 p.m.

Tim Williams will present his restored T-6. SLO County Regional Airport, Hangar 49, 4339 Old Santa Fe Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-391-7009.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

Sunny Wright

12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Live music. Mint + Craft Summer Music. Monterey Street Patio, 848 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 415-394-6500.

Speaking French at all levels

1 to 2:30 p.m.

French speakers and learners. Coastal Peaks Coffee, 3566 S. Higuera St. #100, San Luis Obispo. 805-225-1270.

Carbon City Lights

1 to 4 p.m.

Indie-rock. Guests include Escaping Pavement, Chris Lind and Grand Kid. Songwriters at Play. Sculpterra Winery and Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-204-6821.

Hidden Life in the Morro Bay Estuary

2 to 3 p.m.

Learn about some of our planet’s seldom seen lifeforms. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. Free. ccspa.info/awn/index.html 805-772-2694.

‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’

2 to 4 p.m.

In ancient Rome, a slave attempts to win his freedom by helping his master woo the girl next door. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.

Lawless San Luis Walking Tour

2 to 4 p.m.

A guide leads a 2-mile walking tour featuring Wild West history. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-210-8687.

Dispatch

4 to 9 p.m.

Indie. With guests Nahko and Medicine for the People, plus Scatter Their Own. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $44.97 to $83. 805-329-5725.

Comedy Competition

6 to 8 p.m.

The Central Coast Comedy Theater’s annual comedy competition show. The Libertine Pub, 801 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. $5. 805-548-2337.

Sunday Dance Party

6 to 8 p.m.

Dancing and dance lessons. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave., Atascadero. Free, $5 with DJ. 888-395-4965.

‘The Mix Tape’

6 to 8:30 p.m.

College student Molly finds fame as a pop idol. With “Blue Collar Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.

Parsonsfield

7 p.m.

Americana. 18 and up. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $12 to $15. 805-543-1843.

Corners of the Mouth Poetry Reading

7 to 9 p.m.

Poets Luke Johnson And Samuel H. Duarte. Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-3595.

