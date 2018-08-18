16 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Aug. 19

The Women Who Led San Luis Walking Tour
10 a.m. to noon
Walk where women built, planted, painted, and reformed the city. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
Sea Otter Experience
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See live otters, ask questions and listen to docents. Morro Rock parking lot. Free. 805-772-2694.
Experimental Aircraft Association Meeting
Noon to 2 p.m.
Tim Williams will present his restored T-6. SLO County Regional Airport, Hangar 49, 4339 Old Santa Fe Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-391-7009.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Sunny Wright
12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Live music. Mint + Craft Summer Music. Monterey Street Patio, 848 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 415-394-6500.
Speaking French at all levels
1 to 2:30 p.m.
French speakers and learners. Coastal Peaks Coffee, 3566 S. Higuera St. #100, San Luis Obispo. 805-225-1270.
Carbon City Lights
1 to 4 p.m.
Indie-rock. Guests include Escaping Pavement, Chris Lind and Grand Kid. Songwriters at Play. Sculpterra Winery and Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-204-6821.
Hidden Life in the Morro Bay Estuary
2 to 3 p.m.
Learn about some of our planet’s seldom seen lifeforms. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. Free. ccspa.info/awn/index.html 805-772-2694.
‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’
2 to 4 p.m.
In ancient Rome, a slave attempts to win his freedom by helping his master woo the girl next door. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
Lawless San Luis Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
A guide leads a 2-mile walking tour featuring Wild West history. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-210-8687.
Dispatch
4 to 9 p.m.
Indie. With guests Nahko and Medicine for the People, plus Scatter Their Own. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $44.97 to $83. 805-329-5725.
Comedy Competition
6 to 8 p.m.
The Central Coast Comedy Theater’s annual comedy competition show. The Libertine Pub, 801 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. $5. 805-548-2337.
Sunday Dance Party
6 to 8 p.m.
Dancing and dance lessons. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave., Atascadero. Free, $5 with DJ. 888-395-4965.
‘The Mix Tape’
6 to 8:30 p.m.
College student Molly finds fame as a pop idol. With “Blue Collar Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Parsonsfield
7 p.m.
Americana. 18 and up. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $12 to $15. 805-543-1843.
Corners of the Mouth Poetry Reading
7 to 9 p.m.
Poets Luke Johnson And Samuel H. Duarte. Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-3595.
