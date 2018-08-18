Dune buggy reunion and parade take over Oceano

Hundreds of dune buggies paraded along the Oceano Dunes State Recreational Vehicle Area on Sunday morning, the line stretching south to north for over 45 minutes.
Buggies went to the Grand Avenue beach ramp and turned around, meeting others headed north.
According to the Old School Buggy Reunion page on Facebook, 950 people were slated to participate in the parade. The first event was held in 2016, according to the page.
Other activities included a freestyle dune climb, straight line runs and an outdoor movie.
