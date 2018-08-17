Arroyo Grande Lions Club honors members with Melvin Jones Fellowship

Arroyo Grande
Arroyo Grande Lions members Clark Channing and Patrick McNeill each were presented with Lions Club International Melvin Jones Fellowship awards by club President Art Delgadillo at the club’s recent annual installation dinner.
A Melvin Jones Award is the highest award the club can bestow on a member of Lions International and represents a donation of at least $1,000 for each designee to Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF). LCIF funds are used 100 percent for service worldwide, such as for the recent Santa Barbara and Ventura fires and floods. The Arroyo Grande Lions have been working on community service projects since the club was formed in 1949.
San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo County Womenade recently received a $1,500 grant from The Swift Action Fund, a fund of The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County.
Womenade is a local nonprofit organization that has shared more than $1,070,000 with people in need in the area since 2003. All money donated to Womenade provides support for medical care, housing, food, transportation and more to individuals and families referred by social services agencies and medical and school professionals.
Cuesta College
At this year’s recent 54th Annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, Kentucky, Cuesta College career technical education student Milan Tolani took home the gold medal in Early Childhood Education, while Cuesta College career technical education student Ben Braun was awarded a bronze medal in the Information Technology Services category.
Students competing in the Early Childhood Education category had to demonstrate their knowledge of developmentally appropriate practices and their ability to prepare and implement learning activities and lesson plans for children ages 3 to 5. The Information Technology Services contest involved students competing in modules designed to test their knowledge as an IT services professional.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.
Comments