20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Aug. 18

Treasures & Treats Yard Sale
8 to 2 p.m.
Find treasures at the Estero Bay United Methodist Church yard sale. Estero Bay United Methodist Church, 3000 Hemlock, Morro Bay. Free admission. 805-772-7644.
San Luis Obispo Neighborhood Produce Exchange
10 to 10:30 a.m.
Exchange produce, eggs, herbs, plants, baked goods and handcrafted items. To participate, bring something to exchange. Johnson Park, 1020 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo. Free. 818-489-7085.
Exercise in Nature
10 to 11 a.m.
Hike the official California State Park exercise trail. Meet at the Morro Bay State Park entrance kiosk. 1 mile. Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Whales of the Central Coast
10 to 11:30 p.m.
Learn how to identify common whales and dolphins of the Central Coast. Reservations required: 805-927-2145. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. Free.
North Coast Writers
10 to noon
Anyone interested in or already writing a book is welcome to attend. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. 805-772-6394.
Heart of SLO History Walking Tour
10 to noon
Walk downtown, Chinatown and Tiger Town from the Mission Era to Streamline Moderne. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
Surfrider Foundation Beach Cleanup
10 to noon
Surfrider Foundation and County Tobacco Control will host a beach cleanup starting at the Pismo Pier. Pismo Beach Pier, 100 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach. Free. 818-269-3352.
Sea Otter Experience
11 to 3 p.m.
See live otters, ask questions and listen to docents talk about them. Morro Rock parking lot. Free. 805-772-2694.
A Little Ballet
11:30 to noon
Wear a tutu or a special outfit to stretch those toes. Ages 3 to 6, limited space. Los Osos, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
‘Peter Rabbit’ movie showing
1 to 3 p.m.
A rabbit trying to sneak into a farmer’s vegetable garden. Rated PG. Moro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-772-6394.
‘Battle of the Big Bands: Glenn Miller vs. Harry James’
2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tribute to 1940s music featuring Ned Rifkin, Candace Delbo and The Satin Dollz. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $29 to $49. 805-489-9444.
‘Goldrush in Oceano’
2 to 3 p.m.
The story of good deeds and greed, lawsuits and hope. Summer Historic Theatre. IOOF Hall, South County Historical Society, 128 Bridge St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-489-8282.
Modern Masters of Architecture Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
Learn to read the messages hidden in SLO’s most extrovert buildings and hear about the eccentric lives of its architectural geniuses. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’
2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
In ancient Rome, a slave attempts to win his freedom by helping his master woo the girl next door. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
‘The Mix Tape’
3 to 5:30 p.m.
College student Molly finds fame as a pop idol. With “Blue Collar Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Dancing in the Streets
5 to 10 p.m.
Live music by Martin Paris Band, Burning James & the Funky Flames, Bear Market Riot and Ricky Montijo. Vintage cars on display. Sunken Gardens, 15 E. Mall, Atascadero. Free. 805-470-3360.
Comedy Competition
6 to 8 p.m.
The Central Coast Comedy Theater’s annual comedy competition show. The Libertine Pub, 801 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. $5. 805-548-2337.
Summer Crush
6 to 9 p.m.
Neal Breton, SLO Queerdos, Hayley and the Crushers, SLO GRRRL. Nautical Bean, 2010 Parker St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-458-4455.
‘Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
A mining camp roars to life during the California Gold Rush. With “Anchors Aweigh” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Unfinished Business
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Rock. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $10.75 to $15. 805-772-8478.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments