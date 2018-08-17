A humpback whale breaches in the waters off of Morro Bay in 2016. The Coastal Discovery Center in San Simeon will teach people how to identify the whales and dolphins commonly seen on the Central Coast.
A humpback whale breaches in the waters off of Morro Bay in 2016. The Coastal Discovery Center in San Simeon will teach people how to identify the whales and dolphins commonly seen on the Central Coast. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Community

20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Aug. 18

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

August 17, 2018 11:24 AM

Treasures & Treats Yard Sale

8 to 2 p.m.

Find treasures at the Estero Bay United Methodist Church yard sale. Estero Bay United Methodist Church, 3000 Hemlock, Morro Bay. Free admission. 805-772-7644.

San Luis Obispo Neighborhood Produce Exchange

10 to 10:30 a.m.

Exchange produce, eggs, herbs, plants, baked goods and handcrafted items. To participate, bring something to exchange. Johnson Park, 1020 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo. Free. 818-489-7085.

Exercise in Nature

10 to 11 a.m.

Hike the official California State Park exercise trail. Meet at the Morro Bay State Park entrance kiosk. 1 mile. Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.

Whales of the Central Coast

10 to 11:30 p.m.

Learn how to identify common whales and dolphins of the Central Coast. Reservations required: 805-927-2145. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. Free.

North Coast Writers

10 to noon

Anyone interested in or already writing a book is welcome to attend. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. 805-772-6394.

Heart of SLO History Walking Tour

10 to noon

Walk downtown, Chinatown and Tiger Town from the Mission Era to Streamline Moderne. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

Surfrider Foundation Beach Cleanup

10 to noon

Surfrider Foundation and County Tobacco Control will host a beach cleanup starting at the Pismo Pier. Pismo Beach Pier, 100 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach. Free. 818-269-3352.

Sea Otter Experience

11 to 3 p.m.

See live otters, ask questions and listen to docents talk about them. Morro Rock parking lot. Free. 805-772-2694.

A Little Ballet

11:30 to noon

Wear a tutu or a special outfit to stretch those toes. Ages 3 to 6, limited space. Los Osos, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.

‘Peter Rabbit’ movie showing

1 to 3 p.m.

A rabbit trying to sneak into a farmer’s vegetable garden. Rated PG. Moro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-772-6394.

‘Battle of the Big Bands: Glenn Miller vs. Harry James’

2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tribute to 1940s music featuring Ned Rifkin, Candace Delbo and The Satin Dollz. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $29 to $49. 805-489-9444.

‘Goldrush in Oceano’

2 to 3 p.m.

The story of good deeds and greed, lawsuits and hope. Summer Historic Theatre. IOOF Hall, South County Historical Society, 128 Bridge St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-489-8282.

Modern Masters of Architecture Walking Tour

2 to 4 p.m.

Learn to read the messages hidden in SLO’s most extrovert buildings and hear about the eccentric lives of its architectural geniuses. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’

2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.

In ancient Rome, a slave attempts to win his freedom by helping his master woo the girl next door. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.

‘The Mix Tape’

3 to 5:30 p.m.

College student Molly finds fame as a pop idol. With “Blue Collar Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.

Dancing in the Streets

5 to 10 p.m.

Live music by Martin Paris Band, Burning James & the Funky Flames, Bear Market Riot and Ricky Montijo. Vintage cars on display. Sunken Gardens, 15 E. Mall, Atascadero. Free. 805-470-3360.

Comedy Competition

6 to 8 p.m.

The Central Coast Comedy Theater’s annual comedy competition show. The Libertine Pub, 801 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. $5. 805-548-2337.

Summer Crush

6 to 9 p.m.

Neal Breton, SLO Queerdos, Hayley and the Crushers, SLO GRRRL. Nautical Bean, 2010 Parker St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-458-4455.

‘Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready’

7 to 9:30 p.m.

A mining camp roars to life during the California Gold Rush. With “Anchors Aweigh” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.

Unfinished Business

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Rock. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $10.75 to $15. 805-772-8478.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

