17 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Aug. 17

Bookends Bookclub
10 to 11 a.m.
Discussion of “Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood. Arroyo Grande Library. Arroyo Grande, 800 Branch St. West, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-473-7161.
Birding the Boardwalk
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Enjoy a stroll while identifying shorebirds and more. Morro Bay State Park, Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Lawless San Luis Walking Tour
10 a.m. to noon
A guide leads a 2-mile walking tour featuring Wild West history. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
Guided Meditation Group
10:30 to noon
Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-439-2757.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Victorian Houses, Wild West Lives Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
Surrounded by elegant buildings and exotic plants, how did the people in this dusty cattle town live? History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-210-8687.
Cambria Farmers Market
2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Cambria’s West Village. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. Free. 805-395-6659.
‘Paddington’ movie showing
3 to 5 p.m.
A young Peruvian bear travels to London in search of a new home. San Luis Obispo, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5775.
Avila Beach Farmers Market
4 to 8 p.m.
Beachfront Farmers Market. Avila Beach Promenade. Free to $10. 805-602-8266.
Steel Pulse, Tribal Seeds, The Green, & Iya Terra
4 to 9:30 p.m.
Reggae. Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Road, Avila Beach. $26.52 to $84.78. 805-595-4000.
Comedy Competition
6 to 8 p.m.
The Central Coast Comedy Theater’s annual comedy competition show. The Libertine Pub, 801 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. $5. 805-548-2337.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
Cruisin’ Weekend in Atascadero
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The weekend begins Friday evening with Cruise Night. El Camino Real, 6505 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-470-3360.
Family Campfires
7 to 9 p.m.
Annual Summer Campfires. Dana Cultural Center, 671 S. Oakglen Ave, Nipomo. $5; free to DANA Members. 805-928-7731.
‘Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’
7 to 9 p.m.
Musical romp through Rome. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
‘Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
A mining camp roars to life during the California Gold Rush. With “Anchors Aweigh” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
‘And the World Goes ’Round: Music from Kander and Ebb’
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Songs by Tony Award-winning team behind “Cabaret” and “Chicago.” Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $25. 805-927-8190.
Comments