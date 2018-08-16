Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation receives grant from The Community Foundation SLO County

Paso Robles
Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation (PRYAF) recently received a $10,000 grant from The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, Community Needs Fund. The Community Needs Grant Program focuses on direct services in arts and culture, supporting programs which promote the creation, engagement and appreciation of diverse forms of arts and/or an understanding of local history. These services are achieved through community building, promoting cultural inclusion and education.
Each quarter, PRYAF’s music program serves 400 students, ages 5 to 18, with 50 free music classes per week. The grant of $10,000 from The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County is critical support for young musicians. This important grant will specifically help offset the cost of instruction and supplies for PRYAF’s very popular piano, guitar, drums, voice and band classes. This level of support allows PRYAF to expand its piano classes to include more students with new weighted keyboards and buy drum pad stands for beginning drummers. Added equipment means more students will have an instruments in their hands.
“Many of PRYAF’s instruments are yard-sale finds that have been repaired or restrung. This grant will support PRYAF’s Music Program in all areas but mostly ensures that PRYAF students have a variety of music classes to take at no cost, and instruments to play that feel and sound great!” said Emily Jagger, director of development. “Thank you to The Community Foundation, San Luis Obispo County for recognizing the need for PRYAF’s special music program in our community.”
For 17 years, PRYAF has filled a void left by school budget cuts, and has offered free visual and performing arts classes to area youth. For more information, please visit pryaf.org or call 805-238-5825.
