SLO Masonic Lodge donates $2,000 to Grizzly Youth Academy

San Luis Obispo
The Masons of King David’s Masonic Lodge, No. 209, in San Luis Obispo recently donated $2,000 to the Grizzly Youth Academy program located at Camp San Luis Obispo. This presentation was part of the spring 2018 philanthropy program of the lodge, which totaled more than $22,000.
These funds will be used as a scholarship to support at-risk youth enrolled in the program operated by the California Army National Guard.
King David’s Lodge is involved in supporting a variety of nonprofit philanthropic efforts, both locally and statewide. In addition, the lodge awards more than $20,000 annually in scholarships to local high school seniors.
San Luis Obispo County
Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital donated more than 6,000 servings of cereal and $3,200 to the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County, a member of the Feeding America network, during its Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive in June.
The donations collected will help provide a healthy breakfast to local children and adults struggling with hunger. Good nutrition is essential to good health, and summer is a particularly tough time for many food-insecure families because children can’t rely on schools for nutritious meals, putting an added burden on these families.
