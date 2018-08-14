Leadership consultant donates $10,000 to United Way of San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo
Edward Halpin, owner of Halpin Leadership Industries, recently donated $10,000 to the United Way of San Luis Obispo County during a course he was conducting at Mindbody.
A recent retiree of PG&E, Halpin offers leadership courses that teach people how to collaborate, have effective meetings and engage in constructive, upbuilding conversations.
He was recently recognized by the California State University, sponsored by Cal Poly, with an honorary doctorate of science for his leadership in the San Luis Obispo community and the electric industry.
Pismo Beach
The Basin Street Regulars recently received a $10,000 grant from The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County. This grant will be used to fund the dance bands, hall rental and publicity necessary to support live traditional jazz music for senior citizen dance events on the Central Coast.
Various traditional jazz and swing bands will be asked to perform at the monthly concerts held at the Pismo Beach Veterans Memorial Building. The jam sessions/concerts typically are from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the last Sunday of the month.
For more information about the Basin Street Regulars, visit www.PismoJazz.com. For more information about the Community Foundation, visit www.cfsloco.org
