The Chocolate Festival at Vina Robles raised $2,650 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County. From left, Patty Carpenter and Karen Colombo of Big Brothers Big Sisters accept a check from Kathleen Wells and Gerrie Adams of Vina Robles.
The Chocolate Festival at Vina Robles raised $2,650 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County. From left, Patty Carpenter and Karen Colombo of Big Brothers Big Sisters accept a check from Kathleen Wells and Gerrie Adams of Vina Robles. Courtesy photo
The Chocolate Festival at Vina Robles raised $2,650 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County. From left, Patty Carpenter and Karen Colombo of Big Brothers Big Sisters accept a check from Kathleen Wells and Gerrie Adams of Vina Robles. Courtesy photo

Community

Chocolate Festival at Vina Robles raises $2,650 for Big Brothers Big Sisters

By Tribune staff

goodnews@thetribunenews.com

August 09, 2018 06:24 PM

San Luis Obispo County

The Chocolate Festival hosted by Vina Robles raised $2,650 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County to support its youth mentoring programs. The donation helps the organization provide professionally supported mentors for local youth-in-need.

“Vina Robles has supported Big Brothers Big Sisters for more than 10 years,” said development director Patty Carpenter. “Their commitment to our organization is a testament to their desire to contribute to the community. We are fortunate to have their support.”

San Luis Obispo

Soroptimist International of San Luis Obispo recently celebrated its 75th anniversary. The club was chartered on May 25, 1943.

The club has been involved in many areas of service to the community and county. Projects include donations to General Hospital, Santa Rosa Park, Mission Plaza, Camp Fire, Stand Strong, RISE, ECHO, Cuesta College and more. The club’s major project is the Live Your Dream Award, a grant given to women who are head of household seeking to improve their employment opportunities.

Proclamations and congratulations were received from the city of San Luis Obispo and the county Board of Supervisors, as well as Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham and Rep. Salud Carbajal.

Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.

  Comments  