Chocolate Festival at Vina Robles raises $2,650 for Big Brothers Big Sisters

San Luis Obispo County
The Chocolate Festival hosted by Vina Robles raised $2,650 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County to support its youth mentoring programs. The donation helps the organization provide professionally supported mentors for local youth-in-need.
“Vina Robles has supported Big Brothers Big Sisters for more than 10 years,” said development director Patty Carpenter. “Their commitment to our organization is a testament to their desire to contribute to the community. We are fortunate to have their support.”
San Luis Obispo
Soroptimist International of San Luis Obispo recently celebrated its 75th anniversary. The club was chartered on May 25, 1943.
The club has been involved in many areas of service to the community and county. Projects include donations to General Hospital, Santa Rosa Park, Mission Plaza, Camp Fire, Stand Strong, RISE, ECHO, Cuesta College and more. The club’s major project is the Live Your Dream Award, a grant given to women who are head of household seeking to improve their employment opportunities.
Proclamations and congratulations were received from the city of San Luis Obispo and the county Board of Supervisors, as well as Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham and Rep. Salud Carbajal.
