Santa Margarita church awards $12,500 in scholarships to 10 parish students

Santa Margarita
Santa Margarita de Cortona Catholic Church recently awarded $1,250 each in scholarships to 10 parish students. The recipients are Ryan Martin, Robert Lastra, Jaz Zuniga, Thomas Heckman, Marina Smeltzer, Grace Oeser, Morgan Hernandez, Sadie Wessel, Katherine Schulte and Johannah Smet.
San Luis Obispo
The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) helped make a San Ramon teen’s art exploration road trip wish come true this summer.
Ariana, 18, suffers from a neuromuscular disorder and is wheelchair-bound. Drawing inspiration from some of her favorite hobbies, she received assistance from the Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area organization to plan a trip that included stops at local artists’ studios, a gallery and the SLO Museum of Art
Ariana’s mother, father and sister joined her on the road trip that took them from a potter’s studio to the Bay Area Glass Institute for glass blowing and jewelry making, followed by a visit to the Bennett Sculpture Gallery in Carmel for painting and sculpture making.
The next day, Ariana and her family spent two hours at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art for a one-on-one, hands-on printmaking experience during a weeklong summer art camp there.
Artist Brian Williams spent about two hours teaching Ariana and her family printmaking techniques and skills to make their own individual hand-pulled prints. The artwork dried overnight and the family picked up their finished pieces the next morning before returning to their home in San Ramon.
