Santa Margarita church awards $12,500 in scholarships to 10 parish students

Santa Margarita de Cortona Catholic Church recently awarded $1,250 scholarships to 10 parish students. The recipients are shown here with Father Robert Travis: From left (back row) Ryan Martin, Robert Lastra, Jaz Zuniga, Thomas Heckman, Marina Smeltzer and Grace Oeser. Front row: Morgan Hernandez, Sadie Wessel, Father Travis, Katherine Schulte and Johannah Smet. Courtesy photo