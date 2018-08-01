Cal Poly fraternities raise more than $5,000 for Transitions-Mental Health Association

Cal Poly
Cal Poly fraternities Alpha Gamma Rho and Phi Kappa Psi scored a stunning knockout with their Fight for Life fundraiser, a night of amateur boxing held at The Graduate in May.
Twenty students from the fraternities trained for months with Pit Fit, and then staged 10 bouts of boxing. About 500 people attended the event, purchasing tickets, shirts and other merchandise. Local sponsors like Blast Taproom supported the event as well.
Altogether, the two fraternities raised $5,006.86, which they presented to Transitions-Mental Health Association (TMHA).
“TMHA runs SLO Hotline,” said Tanner Hedrick of Alpha Gamma Rho, “and that kind of community service is what Fight for Life is all about.”
SLO Hotline, one of more than 30 programs operated by Transitions-Mental Health Association, is an emotional support hotline as well as a community resource for questions about mental health services in our community. Make the call 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-783-0607.
Arroyo Grande
Saint Barnabas Thrift Shop recently donated $1,176.07 to the Child Development Resource Center of the Central Coast.
Each month, the thrift shop selects a nonprofit organization to receive a donation from their profits. May’s recipient was the Child Development Resource Center.
Previous recipients have included the Maxine Lewis Women’s Shelter, Hospice Partners of the Central Coast, Five Cities Meals on Wheels, Caring Callers, Captive Hearts and Stand Strong, formerly the Women’s Shelter Program of San Luis Obispo.
The thrift shop is the nonprofit outreach ministry of Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church and is entirely staffed by volunteers. It is located at 114 Brisco Road in Arroyo Grande.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.
Comments