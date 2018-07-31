Grainger donates $2,500 to SLO Classical Academy for new microscopes

San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo Classical Academy recently received a donation in the amount of $2,500 from industrial supply company Grainger. These funds will be used to purchase new microscopes for the San Luis Obispo Classical Academy High School biology class.
San Luis Obispo Classical Academy is a 501(c)(3) organization providing classical education with a twist for grades pre-kindergarten through 12th. SLOCA unites in-class instruction with home study, serving families on the Central Coast for 13 years.
The California Arts Council (CAC) is awarding a $2,500 planning grant to the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) as part of its JUMP StArts program.
JUMP StArts supports high-quality arts education and artists-in-residence programs for youth engaged in the juvenile justice system. Activities take place in classroom, after-school, social services or incarceration settings. The proposed project must be designed and developed in partnership between an arts organization and a juvenile justice/social services entity and must demonstrate significant planning and reflect a collaborative relationship between the partnering organizations.
SLOMA will use the planning grant to establish the roles and responsibilities between the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department and SLOMA’s teaching artists and staff to provide pro-social art-making activities to moderate to high-risk youth housed at the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department’s Coastal Valley Academy.
“The arts are often the only voice for some young people — especially those in trouble or bothered with personality or physical problems,” said Karen Kile, SLOMA executive director. “For many youth at risk, art making is their only opportunity to experience positive self-validation and interconnectedness. If the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art can help in any way to facilitate the visual expression of those young people, then it is incumbent upon SLOMA to do so.”
