Atascadero firefighters give 2 lucky boys a barbecue lunch, a firehouse tour and rides in a vintage engine

Atascadero
The Atascadero Fire Department gave Carter Hochman and his friend Evan a memorable experience they will never forget.
An auction was held at San Benito Road Elementary School in Atascadero benefiting the Artisan in Residence program, new Chromebooks for first-grade classes and a set for the kindergarten class.
Carter won an auction item offered by the fire department. He and his friend were picked up at Carter’s house and given a ride through town in a vintage fire engine.
At fire department headquarters, the boys toured the facility, tried on firefighter gear and ate a barbecue lunch with the firemen. After lunch, they experienced using the fire hose; they later rode and were given a ride in the vintage fire truck back to their house.
The community service program provided by the Atascadero Fire Department is in its second year of fundraising for schools.
San Luis Obispo
The California Arts Council awarded $15,300 to the Foundation for the Performing Arts Center and Cal Poly Arts. The funds will be used to support both the School Matinee Program and Poly Arts for Youth.
This past season, the School Matinee Program brought 10,000 students to the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo. Thanks to ongoing support from organizations like the California Arts Council, the program will be able to expand its reach, welcoming 12,000 students to 15 free performances during the 2018-2019 season.
The $15,300 grant also supports Poly Arts for Youth, Cal Poly Arts’ education enrichment program which enables performers to engage directly with students in their classrooms and auditoriums, lead master classes, and hold community workshops.
The Foundation for the Performing Arts Center and Cal Poly Arts are two of 113 grantees awarded an Arts Education: Exposure grant.
